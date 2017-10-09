|
|
We'v got 5 out and out props plus sam burgess in the squad without heighinton,regardless of where he plays he's not needed,not english(im not against this if a player actually offers somthing we havnt got but heighington dosnt), bang average and about 60 year old. Shouldnt be anywhere near the squad when the likes of stevie ward miss out.
Could do with another winger in the squad aswel.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:02 pm
|
|
Im ok with the squad. Ward over heighington obviously and we are a three quarter light.Makinson over Brown is what i would have had too.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:14 pm
|
|
Leaving out Tony Clubb is a travesty.
Good alternative open field kicking option.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:18 pm
|
|
krisleeds wrote:
Leaving out Tony Clubb is a travesty.
Good alternative open field kicking option.
Indeed!!!
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:21 pm
|
|
I've only just realised that there's no place for Sam Tomkins either.
He has to be better than either Lomax or Ratchford surely?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:31 pm
|
|
Singleton and Mullally in the Ireland squad.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:58 pm
|
|
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
We'v got 5 out and out props plus sam burgess in the squad without heighinton,regardless of where he plays he's not needed,not english(im not against this if a player actually offers somthing we havnt got but heighington dosnt), bang average and about 60 year old. Shouldnt be anywhere near the squad when the likes of stevie ward miss out.
Could do with another winger in the squad aswel.
Tom Davies, been outstanding for Wigan this year, strong, fast and a huge engine on him. I got told he broke James Robys fitness test record when accessed earlier in the year.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:29 pm
|
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Tom Davies, been outstanding for Wigan this year, strong, fast and a huge engine on him. I got told he broke James Robys fitness test record when accessed earlier in the year.
Yeah what iv seen of him he looks a good player. Id of picked joe burgess instead of kevin brown, belive he didnt finish the season in great form for you's but i love his pace,dangerous every time he gets the ball when in form, played a bit of Centre this season aswel which could of been useful in a squad with so few outside backs.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:51 pm
|
|
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Yeah what iv seen of him he looks a good player. Id of picked joe burgess instead of kevin brown, belive he didnt finish the season in great form for you's but i love his pace,dangerous every time he gets the ball when in form, played a bit of Centre this season aswel which could of been useful in a squad with so few outside backs.
Burgess has a bad hamstring injury from the last home game of the season.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:33 pm
|
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Burgess has a bad hamstring injury from the last home game of the season.
Ah didnt know that. Would you have him in if he was fit on his form this season? I really rate him. Think him and tom johnson could be a good pair of wingers for england in a few year. Both big,tall,rapid and know there way to the try line.
|
