mattsrhinos1978 wrote:

We'v got 5 out and out props plus sam burgess in the squad without heighinton,regardless of where he plays he's not needed,not english(im not against this if a player actually offers somthing we havnt got but heighington dosnt), bang average and about 60 year old. Shouldnt be anywhere near the squad when the likes of stevie ward miss out.



Could do with another winger in the squad aswel .