Not sure what Heightington offers over Ward.
Experience maybe and saves money on a plane ticket!
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:47 am
So the GF winner have 2 players in the WC squad and 9th place Warrington have 4...
How Chris Heighington has got in the squad over Ward is frankly disgraceful, how are we supposed to keep hold of our top players if anyone in the NRL is given preferential treatment
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:47 am
chapylad wrote:
Not sure what Heightington offers over Ward.
Experience maybe and saves money on a plane ticket!
He's a prop and Ward's a back row. Heighington got in ahead of George Burgess, Watts etc.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:54 am
craigizzard wrote:
He's a prop and Ward's a back row. Heighington got in ahead of George Burgess, Watts etc.
no he plays in the second row for Cronulla and will almost certainly for England
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:54 am
Rumours Ward being called up to the Wales squad?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:57 am
craigizzard wrote:
It's hard to split Bateman, Currie and Ward as second-rowers (I'd say Currie is the best of them, just) but maybe the first two preferred because they dan fill centre. Certainly an argument for taking Ward ahead of Bateman because he'd be a better "tourist", but he doesn't get into first XIII.
Id have him in the squad before bateman and heighinton. He's the most skillful back rower we'v got aswel as being rock solid in defence and hard to handle trucking the ball in. For me he's better than any backrower in that squad apart from S Burgess and possibly whitehead. Think curries quality aswel though and theres not much in it either way.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:58 am
leedsnsouths wrote:
no he plays in the second row for Cronulla and will almost certainly for England
He doesn't. He plays bench prop for Cronulla and spells Fifita in the middle. Hasn't played back row for two years or more.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:22 pm
craigizzard wrote:
He doesn't. He plays bench prop for Cronulla and spells Fifita in the middle. Hasn't played back row for two years or more.
Im willing to bet my house on it that he has been picked for the back row
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:28 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Im willing to bet my house on it that he has been picked for the back row
I'll take that bet - he's a middle forward nowadays and has been for about 4 years, Bennett 100% knows that.
