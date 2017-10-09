WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:43 am
Not sure what Heightington offers over Ward.
Experience maybe and saves money on a plane ticket!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:47 am
So the GF winner have 2 players in the WC squad and 9th place Warrington have 4...

How Chris Heighington has got in the squad over Ward is frankly disgraceful, how are we supposed to keep hold of our top players if anyone in the NRL is given preferential treatment
