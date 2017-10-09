Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1 RLFANS News Hound



England World Cup Squad Named

The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.







England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.



Some strange picks there? Will I watch it? Yes..Will I be dissapointed? For sure. Bennett doesn't have any respect for UK based players and I suspect he is a bad choice for our coach .Every piece of media iv seen or read from him is negative,prickly and basically saying we aren't same level as Aus.There may be some truth in some of it but you can't go into these things not hoping to win.We haven't been that far away last few tourneys just a few brain fart at key times. But that squad looks like it's been picked by someone who hasn't watched this season fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Pretty predictable from bennet wouldn't of had Williams or Heightington it will be predictable as usual Australia New Zealand England and one other probably tonga in the semis where Australia hammer Tonga and we lose narrowly to New Zealand and then Australia win the final comfortably einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig



I'm always underwhelmed by Widdop bonaire Free-scoring winger



fun time frankie wrote: Pretty predictable from bennet wouldn't of had Williams or Heightington it will be predictable as usual Australia New Zealand England and one other probably tonga in the semis where Australia hammer Tonga and we lose narrowly to New Zealand and then Australia win the final comfortably



Dont think we will even get into the final Dont think we will even get into the final Beverley red Free-scoring winger



Paul_HKR wrote: I'm always underwhelmed by Widdop You must have very high standards? I have watched nearly every game he has played this year & one live at the ground. He has single handed carried a poor St George team to the play offs. Also he was voted Daly M half back of the year (NRL Dream team)So if you know a better half let Tim Sheens know as we could use him. craig hkr Cheeky half-back



The point being he has been pony for England over last few years.Maybe this time he will do the business? redmuzza Cheeky half-back



Obviously form did,nt come into it. Brown,Ratchford,O,Loughlin,Lomax....Obviously form did,nt come into it. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bonaire, craig hkr, fun time frankie, Gallanteer, redmuzza, robinrovers10, Rural Robin and 161 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

