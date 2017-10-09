WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:03 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

England World Cup Squad Named
The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.



England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.

Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:25 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 978
Some strange picks there? Will I watch it? Yes..Will I be dissapointed? For sure. Bennett doesn't have any respect for UK based players and I suspect he is a bad choice for our coach .Every piece of media iv seen or read from him is negative,prickly and basically saying we aren't same level as Aus.There may be some truth in some of it but you can't go into these things not hoping to win.We haven't been that far away last few tourneys just a few brain fart at key times. But that squad looks like it's been picked by someone who hasn't watched this season
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:10 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5826
Location: east east hull
Pretty predictable from bennet wouldn't of had Williams or Heightington it will be predictable as usual Australia New Zealand England and one other probably tonga in the semis where Australia hammer Tonga and we lose narrowly to New Zealand and then Australia win the final comfortably
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:24 pm
Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 140
I'm always underwhelmed by Widdop
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:33 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1772
fun time frankie wrote:
Pretty predictable from bennet wouldn't of had Williams or Heightington it will be predictable as usual Australia New Zealand England and one other probably tonga in the semis where Australia hammer Tonga and we lose narrowly to New Zealand and then Australia win the final comfortably


Dont think we will even get into the final
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:33 pm
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2208
Paul_HKR wrote:
I'm always underwhelmed by Widdop
You must have very high standards? I have watched nearly every game he has played this year & one live at the ground. He has single handed carried a poor St George team to the play offs. Also he was voted Daly M half back of the year (NRL Dream team)So if you know a better half let Tim Sheens know as we could use him.

