WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England World Cup Squad Named

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk England World Cup Squad Named

Post a reply
England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:03 am

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

England World Cup Squad Named
The England squad to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guineap for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup was named at lunchtime today and came hot on the heels of the news that one of its bright stars, Castelford’s Zak Hardaker, was definitely out of the World Cup and facing an uncertain future after failing a drugs test.



England’s World Cup campaign kicks off with a game against the hosts Australia at 20:05 (UK) on Friday the 27th October at AAMI Park in Melbourne, followed by group games against Lebanon and France.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...
RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:19 am
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 187
Shaul must be feeling a bit unlucky to miss out given that Tompkins and Hardaker are not in the squad
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:57 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4145
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Kevin Brown!!!! Seriously?
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:54 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 187
Chris71 wrote:
Kevin Brown!!!! Seriously?


Must be a typo. I think they meant Marc Sneyd it's an easy mistake to make
Re: England World Cup Squad Named
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:25 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26466
ratchford and heightington. Surely this is a joke squad and the real one will be announced tomorrow?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, FC Here FC There, FC-Steward, FrEaK-HullFC, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild mannered Janitor, mk_fc, paintman, Tarquin Fuego, Tharg The Mighty, Wellsy13 and 341 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,3453,28776,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.