|
|
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Some sense
Drugs and some of the poop peddled about them is ridiculous. Like any chemical substance will be abused and used inappropriately by a lot of people. I think sometimes people just think people take drugs and then the drugs ruin that person. Usually there are deep rooted problems in that person's mentality or life/lifestyle long before the drugs come into it. The drugs are the symptom and not the cause. Most addicts will tell you that.
Which no doubt applies to alcohol too, which is abused on a massive scale and causes enormous societal problems; that being the case, would you advocate banning it, because some people can't moderate their usage?
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:04 pm
|
|
Big lads mate wrote:
Like I’ve said Bren, I don’t care about them or what happens to them. I work in a prison 95% full of drug related crimes who keep coming back. People can’t get it into their heads that they still need money to acquire the drugs even if made legal and that’s where the crime starts.
But that's only representative of a small minority of drug users overall. Millions of people take drugs every week/weekend without ending up robbing a granny's handbag to fund their habit or living in a filthy squat with teeth missing. Yes there are problem users of social drugs in the same way there are problem users of prescription drugs and alcohol and tobacco. Most people are perfectly able to fund their drug use through legitimate means (just like most drinkers) and will never commit any other crime to obtain or use drugs, other than the socially constructed and in my opinion arbitrary laws around drug possession and supply. The vast majority of drug users are able to moderate their use they are not junkies, which is often the depiction of drug use in the media and which is the image many people associate with it.
|
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:36 am
|
|
Schunter wrote:
But that's only representative of a small minority of drug users overall. Millions of people take drugs every week/weekend without ending up robbing a granny's handbag to fund their habit or living in a filthy squat with teeth missing. Yes there are problem users of social drugs in the same way there are problem users of prescription drugs and alcohol and tobacco. Most people are perfectly able to fund their drug use through legitimate means (just like most drinkers) and will never commit any other crime to obtain or use drugs, other than the socially constructed and in my opinion arbitrary laws around drug possession and supply. The vast majority of drug users are able to moderate their use they are not junkies, which is often the depiction of drug use in the media and which is the image many people associate with it.
Couldn't agree more, it riles me when people have the image of "he's on drugs so he is just like something out of trainspotting" Just think of the revenue that can be raised from taxes on such a cheap crop, the health benefits, stoping people who just want a bit of weed from having to visit a dealer, the business's popping up to produce it all paying rates. It's an absolute no brainer for me, only the big pharma companies are stopping this happening.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:13 pm
|
|
inside man wrote:
Couldn't agree more, it riles me when people have the image of "he's on drugs so he is just like something out of trainspotting" Just think of the revenue that can be raised from taxes on such a cheap crop, the health benefits, stoping people who just want a bit of weed from having to visit a dealer, the business's popping up to produce it all paying rates. It's an absolute no brainer for me, only the big pharma companies are stopping this happening.
Not to mention that legitimising the production and supply breaks the crims stranglehold, and stops much of the well publicised harm that occurs in the supply chain.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:48 pm
|
|
Also it would take away the bad stuff they put in it to make it go further, which in itself is a danger
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:58 pm
|
|
bren2k wrote:
Not to mention that legitimising the production and supply breaks the crims stranglehold, and stops much of the well publicised harm that occurs in the supply chain.
OK what would be the plan to legitimise the production of these drugs from Columbia and Afghanistan (cocaine and heroin respectively) and marijuana that is now openly grown the UK that is strengthening in its THC levels that are now allegedly causing psychotic issues.
I know the issues with alcohol they cause issues with users but its legal, the vast majority of brewers do it legally (obviously there are illegal stills knocking out spirits but nothing compared to drugs).
The point of only a few are criminals due to drug use is probably right due to the high numbers of people using hard drugs (Class A coke etc. as recreational drugs with the funds to use it and not commit crime however all those using illicit drugs and substances are financing serious and organised criminal gangs overseas and in this country.
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:15 pm
|
|
Criminals control it because it is illegal,if alcohol were illegal the same criminals would be providing that too
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:20 pm
|
|
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
OK what would be the plan to legitimise the production of these drugs from Columbia and Afghanistan (cocaine and heroin respectively) and marijuana that is now openly grown the UK that is strengthening in its THC levels that are now allegedly causing psychotic issues.
I know the issues with alcohol they cause issues with users but its legal, the vast majority of brewers do it legally (obviously there are illegal stills knocking out spirits but nothing compared to drugs).
The point of only a few are criminals due to drug use is probably right due to the high numbers of people using hard drugs (Class A coke etc. as recreational drugs with the funds to use it and not commit crime however all those using illicit drugs and substances are financing serious and organised criminal gangs overseas and in this country.
home brewing of beer can be classed as illegal, I had that conversation with the C&E
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:54 pm
|
|
|