Big lads mate wrote: Like I’ve said Bren, I don’t care about them or what happens to them. I work in a prison 95% full of drug related crimes who keep coming back. People can’t get it into their heads that they still need money to acquire the drugs even if made legal and that’s where the crime starts.

But that's only representative of a small minority of drug users overall. Millions of people take drugs every week/weekend without ending up robbing a granny's handbag to fund their habit or living in a filthy squat with teeth missing. Yes there are problem users of social drugs in the same way there are problem users of prescription drugs and alcohol and tobacco. Most people are perfectly able to fund their drug use through legitimate means (just like most drinkers) and will never commit any other crime to obtain or use drugs, other than the socially constructed and in my opinion arbitrary laws around drug possession and supply. The vast majority of drug users are able to moderate their use they are not junkies, which is often the depiction of drug use in the media and which is the image many people associate with it.