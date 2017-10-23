Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Some sense Drugs and some of the poop peddled about them is ridiculous. Like any chemical substance will be abused and used inappropriately by a lot of people. I think sometimes people just think people take drugs and then the drugs ruin that person. Usually there are deep rooted problems in that person's mentality or life/lifestyle long before the drugs come into it. The drugs are the symptom and not the cause. Most addicts will tell you that.
Which no doubt applies to alcohol too, which is abused on a massive scale and causes enormous societal problems; that being the case, would you advocate banning it, because some people can't moderate their usage?