|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3257
|
bren2k wrote:
I'm sorry for anyone who's been a victim of domestic abuse - including your friend - but your one example doesn't really stack up as an argument; I prefer the data from Portugal, where drugs were decriminalised in 2001, to much opprobrium; some years later, the public health benefits are unquestionable. They did other things too, before anyone feels the need to point that out, but the central plank of the policy was to decriminalise drugs and treat them as a health issue rather than a legal one - they now have the second lowest number of overdose deaths per million citizens in the world, HIV infections have plummeted, and there hasn't been the dramatic rise in drug use that was predicted.
It's a difficult thing to accept if you're very opposed to the drugs that we've decided are illegal - but our current approach is clearly not working; it keeps the production and supply underground and unregulated, and makes criminals of people who don't really deserve to be - and it has no appreciable impact on the availability or use of substances.
Like I’ve said Bren, I don’t care about them or what happens to them. I work in a prison 95% full of drug related crimes who keep coming back. People can’t get it into their heads that they still need money to acquire the drugs even if made legal and that’s where the crime starts.
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2169
|
So all people who use drugs are scum and thieves, glad we cleared that up, it's like the dark ages on here sometimes, what a load of tosh, I have 4 people that I know of in my close friends who have taken recreational drugs for years marijuana, speed, coke, ecstasy, acid and mushrooms, they are all in their 40's all successful in their chosen professions, not one of them has ever had the sack or been in any trouble whatsoever and lead normal life's but they chose drugs to be their escape on a weekend rather than alcohol. Just because something is illegal doesn't make it wrong. We will eventually catch up and decriminalise marijuana at the very least and rightly so, the health benefits that it brings will guarantee that I believe, the propaganda that drugs has suffered over the years is criminal in my mind.
A friend of mine is epileptic and until about 4 years ago probably averaged around 5/6 fits per year, constantly in and out of hospital every time he injured himself, since finding a potent concentrate of marijuana and smoking it he has had one fit in 4 years and that was just 2 weeks ago, could be a coincidence but as he lost his supply 2 months ago I doubt it very much. Why are people out their suffering chronic pain when there is an endless supply of a free natural drug which could halo millions around the world? Stinks to high heaven. Pun intended.
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1728
Location: wakefield
|
Always exceptions to a rule
|
|
Thu Oct 19, 2017 7:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4067
|
inside man wrote:
So all people who use drugs are scum and thieves, glad we cleared that up, it's like the dark ages on here sometimes, what a load of tosh, I have 4 people that I know of in my close friends who have taken recreational drugs for years marijuana, speed, coke, ecstasy, acid and mushrooms, they are all in their 40's all successful in their chosen professions, not one of them has ever had the sack or been in any trouble whatsoever and lead normal life's but they chose drugs to be their escape on a weekend rather than alcohol. Just because something is illegal doesn't make it wrong. We will eventually catch up and decriminalise marijuana at the very least and rightly so, the health benefits that it brings will guarantee that I believe, the propaganda that drugs has suffered over the years is criminal in my mind.
A friend of mine is epileptic and until about 4 years ago probably averaged around 5/6 fits per year, constantly in and out of hospital every time he injured himself, since finding a potent concentrate of marijuana and smoking it he has had one fit in 4 years and that was just 2 weeks ago, could be a coincidence but as he lost his supply 2 months ago I doubt it very much. Why are people out their suffering chronic pain when there is an endless supply of a free natural drug which could halo millions around the world? Stinks to high heaven. Pun intended.
Just on that, one of the most remarkable things I've seen, is a 20 year long Parkisnson's sufferer who couldn't control his shakes at all. He then had some marijuana oil, this was over in the US and wthin 5 minutes or so after he was told to just lay down and relax, it was like he had siuddenly got rid of the disease, unreal to see that. All at the fraction of the cost of the medicine he was taking and not doing anything.
Anyone interested in watching the video put in utube 'Man with Parkinson’s uses marijuana for the first time — and the results are amazing'. There's loads of similar videos on the subject as well.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: captaincaveman, Egg Banjo, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, Five and last, got there, huddiepuddies, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, musson, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Shifty Cat, The Avenger, Tricky2309, trin77, TRINITY01, TrinityDave, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Willzay and 269 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,652,043
|2,375
|76,304
|4,559
|SET
|