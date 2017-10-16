|
Just to clarify:
He got TESTED on the 8th September. He didn't get the results that day to say he had failed.
The sample is taken in front of a tester who then sends it away for analysis in a lab, where it is tested for a number of different drugs and the results sent to UKDA and then the RFL. Clearly this process took a matter of weeks. This is just like Adam Walker failing a test from the 14th July and not getting suspended until 4th August (3 exact weeks).
He failed a test from that date because that's the date he was tested and the sample he was taken, not the date of failure. No club will suspend any player until they have written notification of the failed test, and no club will sack a player until they've been banned and both samples have come back positive to protect themselves legally.
Rangi and Walker have not received any form of punishments yet. Also, Walker has not been sacked as of yet but he has been suspended as with Hardaker: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/40834496
.
We're all in the same boat with these three. Until the situation is clear with a) both test results and b) the length of ban, they will remain suspended. There's every chance the B sample, no matter how small, may come back OK.
By far the interesting thing in this case is that Walker and Rangi were stated as failing for coke, whereas Cas and the RFL have said 'banned substance'. I know other articles link coke to it but just seems weird that it hasn't been mentioned officially. Potential bone of contention?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:35 pm
Surely these players knew that they would fail as they knew they taking the drug before the testing. Wouldn't it not be the right thing for the player to tell the club?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:58 pm
djcool wrote:
Surely these players knew that they would fail as they knew they taking the drug before the testing. Wouldn't it not be the right thing for the player to tell the club?
They could have been rolling the dice, like they might have done previously. If they hadn't had much, it would be out of their systen in 2-3 days. If they've been on a bender mind it could be in their systen a week or more.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:30 pm
djcool wrote:
Surely these players knew that they would fail as they knew they taking the drug before the testing. Wouldn't it not be the right thing for the player to tell the club?
May have thought he'd left enough of a gap between taking it and playing the game but got it wrong. Also no guarantee he'd be the player tested after the match, maybe he was picked out to be tested the previous game or so and thought he wouldn't be picked out this time.
He obviously didn't inform Cas before the game imo because they wouldn't have risked him in a game that was a dead runner for them having already wrapped up the LLS.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 4:06 am
Fully wrote:
By far the interesting thing in this case
There's about 100 more interesting thing involving this. That wording is only interesting if you're a Cas fan who is completely delusional and desparately looking for something to cling on to.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:17 am
PrinterThe wrote:
May have thought he'd left enough of a gap between taking it and playing the game but got it wrong.
See this is where I take issue with the outpourings of sympathy and demands for support - I'm willing to bet that Hardaker is not a hardcore drug user, constantly self-medicating to escape the joyless ennui of his miserable life; he is in fact, most likely, a young bloke who, like many other young (and many not so young) blokes, likes a bit of sniff to fuel a night of drinking, dancing and, with some luck, shagging. I have no fundamental issue with that - the vast majority of people who do so fund it themselves, and are no detriment to society other than by accident, because their drug of choice has been forced into the hands of crims, whose activity in producing and distributing it causes harm. That's a separate issue though, which could be deemed political, and is therefore prohibited on this forum and will cause Poptart to behave like a Spanish policeman at an illegal referendum.
So - like many other people, Hardaker decided to have a night on the disco sherbet; as a pro sportsman, he knows its on the banned list and he knows the consequences - he also knows he is subject to testing; that being the case, he should also know how to flush it from his system - or not to bother taking it on that particular occasion. The fact that he didn't do either of those things demonstrates that he's an idiot - and I'm not sure what support the RFL, RL itself, or Castleford Tigers, can offer for that affliction beyond what they've already done - and if you include Leeds in that list - he's had more support than most angry young men could ever hope to have.
Wed Oct 18, 2017 8:46 pm
bren2k wrote:
See this is where I take issue with the outpourings of sympathy and demands for support - I'm willing to bet that Hardaker is not a hardcore drug user, constantly self-medicating to escape the joyless ennui of his miserable life; he is in fact, most likely, a young bloke who, like many other young (and many not so young) blokes, likes a bit of sniff to fuel a night of drinking, dancing and, with some luck, shagging. I have no fundamental issue with that - the vast majority of people who do so fund it themselves, and are no detriment to society other than by accident, because their drug of choice has been forced into the hands of crims, whose activity in producing and distributing it causes harm. That's a separate issue though, which could be deemed political, and is therefore prohibited on this forum and will cause Poptart to behave like a Spanish policeman at an illegal referendum.
So - like many other people, Hardaker decided to have a night on the disco sherbet; as a pro sportsman, he knows its on the banned list and he knows the consequences - he also knows he is subject to testing; that being the case, he should also know how to flush it from his system - or not to bother taking it on that particular occasion. The fact that he didn't do either of those things demonstrates that he's an idiot - and I'm not sure what support the RFL, RL itself, or Castleford Tigers, can offer for that affliction beyond what they've already done - and if you include Leeds in that list - he's had more support than most angry young men could ever hope to have.
If you have no issue with taking the white stuff if they are funding it themselves, then tell a young lady who I know with two young kids, who was knocked about by this type of person. No sympathy here for the low life’s
Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:15 pm
On BLM's point, I've got hatred for anyone that puts their hands on a woman full stop. But lets be honest, far far more people do that kind of stuff on alchohol and have been for generation after generation. in my experience it's very rare people get aggressive on recreational drugs, infact the opposite, unless they're addicted to say Coke and haven't got any money .
Both my cousin and Aunt have been on the end of unbelievably physically and mentally abusive relationships, because of drink. But just because there's people like that in the world, imo doesn't mean you have to tar everyone with the same brush whether it's either recreation drugs or drink, otherwise I'd literally hate every single drinker, including myself for that matter. I generally find that people who turn into cants when they have something, they're pratts to begin with anyway.
Thu Oct 19, 2017 6:13 am
Shifty Cat wrote:
On BLM's point, I've got hatred for anyone that puts their hands on a woman full stop. But lets be honest, far far more people do that kind of stuff on alchohol and have been for generation after generation. in my experience it's very rare people get aggressive on recreational drugs, infact the opposite, unless they're addicted to say Coke and haven't got any money .
Both my cousin and Aunt have been on the end of unbelievably physically and mentally abusive relationships, because of drink. But just because there's people like that in the world, imo doesn't mean you have to tar everyone with the same brush whether it's either recreation drugs or drink, otherwise I'd literally hate every single drinker, including myself for that matter. I generally find that people who turn into cants when they have something, they're pratts to begin with anyway.
There’s scum who do these things without either,like you say shifty, that’s the thing they are. But coke is illegal full stop. I’ve seen the consequences close to home and every day at work, choices and consequences I think they call it. Sorry if I’ve gone off topic but no one will ever convince me otherwise. Rant over
