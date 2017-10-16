PrinterThe wrote: May have thought he'd left enough of a gap between taking it and playing the game but got it wrong.

See this is where I take issue with the outpourings of sympathy and demands for support - I'm willing to bet that Hardaker is not a hardcore drug user, constantly self-medicating to escape the joyless ennui of his miserable life; he is in fact, most likely, a young bloke who, like many other young (and many not so young) blokes, likes a bit of sniff to fuel a night of drinking, dancing and, with some luck, shagging. I have no fundamental issue with that - the vast majority of people who do so fund it themselves, and are no detriment to society other than by accident, because their drug of choice has been forced into the hands of crims, whose activity in producing and distributing it causes harm. That's a separate issue though, which could be deemed political, and is therefore prohibited on this forum and will cause Poptart to behave like a Spanish policeman at an illegal referendum.So - like many other people, Hardaker decided to have a night on the disco sherbet; as a pro sportsman, he knows its on the banned list and he knows the consequences - he also knows he is subject to testing; that being the case, he should also know how to flush it from his system - or not to bother taking it on that particular occasion. The fact that he didn't do either of those things demonstrates that he's an idiot - and I'm not sure what support the RFL, RL itself, or Castleford Tigers, can offer for that affliction beyond what they've already done - and if you include Leeds in that list - he's had more support than most angry young men could ever hope to have.