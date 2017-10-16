djcool wrote: Surely these players knew that they would fail as they knew they taking the drug before the testing. Wouldn't it not be the right thing for the player to tell the club?

May have thought he'd left enough of a gap between taking it and playing the game but got it wrong. Also no guarantee he'd be the player tested after the match, maybe he was picked out to be tested the previous game or so and thought he wouldn't be picked out this time.He obviously didn't inform Cas before the game imo because they wouldn't have risked him in a game that was a dead runner for them having already wrapped up the LLS.