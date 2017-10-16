WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You are not trying to tell me

Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:52 am
Just to clarify:

He got TESTED on the 8th September. He didn't get the results that day to say he had failed.

The sample is taken in front of a tester who then sends it away for analysis in a lab, where it is tested for a number of different drugs and the results sent to UKDA and then the RFL. Clearly this process took a matter of weeks. This is just like Adam Walker failing a test from the 14th July and not getting suspended until 4th August (3 exact weeks).

He failed a test from that date because that's the date he was tested and the sample he was taken, not the date of failure. No club will suspend any player until they have written notification of the failed test, and no club will sack a player until they've been banned and both samples have come back positive to protect themselves legally.

Rangi and Walker have not received any form of punishments yet. Also, Walker has not been sacked as of yet but he has been suspended as with Hardaker: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/40834496.

We're all in the same boat with these three. Until the situation is clear with a) both test results and b) the length of ban, they will remain suspended. There's every chance the B sample, no matter how small, may come back OK.

By far the interesting thing in this case is that Walker and Rangi were stated as failing for coke, whereas Cas and the RFL have said 'banned substance'. I know other articles link coke to it but just seems weird that it hasn't been mentioned officially. Potential bone of contention?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:35 pm
Surely these players knew that they would fail as they knew they taking the drug before the testing. Wouldn't it not be the right thing for the player to tell the club?
