Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:59 pm
Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:46 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!


Hence my earlier question, " What would have happened if Hardaker had won the MoS?"
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:46 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!


Do you believe that Cas were unaware Hardaker may have failed a test after the Leeds game?

I'm sure Hardaker knew & he could be in a whole lot of bother, maybe he thought he'd dodged a bullet, or maybe he just doesn't think.

For all I know they both might have known & hoped it would at least come to light after the G.F.

Either way, I bet last Thursday was a joy Darn't Lane.
"What year is this?"
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:36 pm
bren2k wrote:
Credit where it's due - belly is smarter than the average troll...

:lol: Belly though, he does go from one extreme to the other as far as Cas is concerned
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:57 am
The only way I can get my head around this is that.....

If he was tested after the Leeds game he must have had an idea whether he was going to fail it.

Since no time frames have been given out (although I'm sure someone on here has heard of from his mum's best mates aunties parrot) I can only assume that Zak has taken the stuff a number of days previously and has said that there's a possibility of him failing.

I think it stays in your system about a week???? So, let's say he was tested Thursday night but took it the previous Friday....

With a grand final coming up this is probably why cas didn't suspend him on the spot. I don't think many clubs would suspend one of their key players before a GF until it was official. Plus it doesn't look great as an employer, if you suspend him and it comes back clean.

A ban is not issued by the authorities until it has been confirmed after testing the A and B samples, hence he was eligible to play until 10am last Thursday when the failed test was confirmed.

Like I say, I'm merely speculating.... But there must have been a significant gap between him taking the drugs and getting tested. I'm sure cas will have been aware of the test, and I'm sure Zak will have commented on it. If it was blatantly obvious he was going to fail they'd have blooded Eden a little better.

Claims that saints should, what, sue someone? Are pretty desperate.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:02 am
And you wonder why people don't post :SICK:
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Sat Oct 14, 2017 11:23 pm
Too far Belly.
I'm sure I don't need to explain.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
