The only way I can get my head around this is that.....



If he was tested after the Leeds game he must have had an idea whether he was going to fail it.



Since no time frames have been given out (although I'm sure someone on here has heard of from his mum's best mates aunties parrot) I can only assume that Zak has taken the stuff a number of days previously and has said that there's a possibility of him failing.



I think it stays in your system about a week???? So, let's say he was tested Thursday night but took it the previous Friday....



With a grand final coming up this is probably why cas didn't suspend him on the spot. I don't think many clubs would suspend one of their key players before a GF until it was official. Plus it doesn't look great as an employer, if you suspend him and it comes back clean.



A ban is not issued by the authorities until it has been confirmed after testing the A and B samples, hence he was eligible to play until 10am last Thursday when the failed test was confirmed.



Like I say, I'm merely speculating.... But there must have been a significant gap between him taking the drugs and getting tested. I'm sure cas will have been aware of the test, and I'm sure Zak will have commented on it. If it was blatantly obvious he was going to fail they'd have blooded Eden a little better.



Claims that saints should, what, sue someone? Are pretty desperate.