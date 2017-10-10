|
|
Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:46 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!
Hence my earlier question, " What would have happened if Hardaker had won the MoS?"
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:46 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!
Do you believe that Cas were unaware Hardaker may have failed a test after the Leeds game?
I'm sure Hardaker knew & he could be in a whole lot of bother, maybe he thought he'd dodged a bullet, or maybe he just doesn't think.
For all I know they both might have known & hoped it would at least come to light after the G.F.
Either way, I bet last Thursday was a joy Darn't Lane.
"What year is this?"
Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:36 pm
bren2k wrote:
Credit where it's due - belly is smarter than the average troll...
Belly though, he does go from one extreme to the other as far as Cas is concerned
Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:57 am
The only way I can get my head around this is that.....
If he was tested after the Leeds game he must have had an idea whether he was going to fail it.
Since no time frames have been given out (although I'm sure someone on here has heard of from his mum's best mates aunties parrot) I can only assume that Zak has taken the stuff a number of days previously and has said that there's a possibility of him failing.
I think it stays in your system about a week???? So, let's say he was tested Thursday night but took it the previous Friday....
With a grand final coming up this is probably why cas didn't suspend him on the spot. I don't think many clubs would suspend one of their key players before a GF until it was official. Plus it doesn't look great as an employer, if you suspend him and it comes back clean.
A ban is not issued by the authorities until it has been confirmed after testing the A and B samples, hence he was eligible to play until 10am last Thursday when the failed test was confirmed.
Like I say, I'm merely speculating.... But there must have been a significant gap between him taking the drugs and getting tested. I'm sure cas will have been aware of the test, and I'm sure Zak will have commented on it. If it was blatantly obvious he was going to fail they'd have blooded Eden a little better.
Claims that saints should, what, sue someone? Are pretty desperate.
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:44 am
We are talking Cas here Dave where drug use, drug dealing, claiming dole and sickness benefits and incest are taught in the schools. The scenario I was told is that Hardacre was out with several ( more than two ) of the Cas younger players and they all used coke, the academy season was over so no testing for the younger lads. Zak was tested after the Leeds game and it was him that advised the club straight after the test that he was going to fail it, he also told several of his team mates ( that is why the tale was doing the rounds in my area of Wakey ). The Cas club made the decision to wait and see and played Zak even though he had admitted to them that he had taken Coke. The junior Cas players were given merit badges by the Cas community department for putting in practice what they had all learnt at school
Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:27 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
We are talking Cas here Dave where drug use, drug dealing, claiming dole and sickness benefits and incest are taught in the schools. The scenario I was told is that Hardacre was out with several ( more than two ) of the Cas younger players and they all used coke, the academy season was over so no testing for the younger lads. Zak was tested after the Leeds game and it was him that advised the club straight after the test that he was going to fail it, he also told several of his team mates ( that is why the tale was doing the rounds in my area of Wakey ). The Cas club made the decision to wait and see and played Zak even though he had admitted to them that he had taken Coke. The junior Cas players were given merit badges by the Cas community department for putting in practice what they had all learnt at school
Wow that's strong even for me, are you hung over
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:12 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
We are talking Cas here Dave where drug use, drug dealing, claiming dole and sickness benefits and incest are taught in the schools. The scenario I was told is that Hardacre was out with several ( more than two ) of the Cas younger players and they all used coke, the academy season was over so no testing for the younger lads. Zak was tested after the Leeds game and it was him that advised the club straight after the test that he was going to fail it, he also told several of his team mates ( that is why the tale was doing the rounds in my area of Wakey ). The Cas club made the decision to wait and see and played Zak even though he had admitted to them that he had taken Coke. The junior Cas players were given merit badges by the Cas community department for putting in practice what they had all learnt at school
dont forget necrophilia (thats what it was like last time i was straddling your mother)
