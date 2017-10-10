Towns88 wrote: Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!

Do you believe that Cas were unaware Hardaker may have failed a test after the Leeds game?I'm sure Hardaker knew & he could be in a whole lot of bother, maybe he thought he'd dodged a bullet, or maybe he just doesn't think.For all I know they both might have known & hoped it would at least come to light after the G.F.Either way, I bet last Thursday was a joy Darn't Lane.