Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!
