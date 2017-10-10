WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You are not trying to tell me

Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:59 pm
Towns88
Surely if Cas knew about an impending ban for Zak that we would have given Eden more then 1 training session at full back ! And also why would Zak of tweeted on Wednesday of grand final week that he was excited for Saturday ? He was also very close to winning man of steel on the Tuesday. If the RFL knew this, surely he wouldn't have been allowed to be involved ?!
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
