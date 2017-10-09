inside man

As much as I don't like the kid he must be in awful place right now, wouldn't wish it on anyone. financialtimes

I'm 100% in agreement with Belly on this.

I can't believe that both Cas and the RFL didn't know that Zac had failed the A sample test on the 8th of September unTil the UKADA informed the club on thursday morning, the testing protocol is to inform governing body and athelete of a failed "A" sample, the athelete should be suspended until the "B" sample is tested and results cross checked. I think the "broke club rules" announcement was a smokescreen to calm the news until after the grand final.

One thing I see for sure is, the lad is as daft as a box of frogs, he needs help and support to make sure we don't get another Terry Newton situation, I hope walker and Chase are receiving similar support and this is not only reserved for "superstars"

Massive shame as he is a great player and I think there is a class a drug problem across the country not just in sport and the whole thing needs to be reviewed as the current laws/regulations are just not working. What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?

The financial time crossword

financialtimes wrote: I'm 100% in agreement with Belly on this.

I can't believe that both Cas and the RFL didn't know that Zac had failed the A sample test on the 8th of September unTil the UKADA informed the club on thursday morning, the testing protocol is to inform governing body and athelete of a failed "A" sample, the athelete should be suspended until the "B" sample is tested and results cross checked. I think the "broke club rules" announcement was a smokescreen to calm the news until after the grand final.

One thing I see for sure is, the lad is as daft as a box of frogs, he needs help and support to make sure we don't get another Terry Newton situation, I hope walker and Chase are receiving similar support and this is not only reserved for "superstars"

Massive shame as he is a great player and I think there is a class a drug problem across the country not just in sport and the whole thing needs to be reviewed as the current laws/regulations are just not working.



IF Cas were told about this a few weeks ago, have they brought the game into disrepute and should any action be t, I believe that they would have known and then it comes down to whether they have followed the correct procedure.

wrencat1873 wrote: IF Cas were told about this a few weeks ago, have they brought the game into disrepute and should any action be t, I believe that they would have known and then it comes down to whether they have followed the correct procedure.

Steve Gill comes across as a decent honest guy so I would give him the benefit of the doubt TBH.



Wildthing wrote: Steve Gill comes across as a decent honest guy so I would give him the benefit of the doubt TBH.

Wildthing wrote: Steve Gill comes across as a decent honest guy so I would give him the benefit of the doubt TBH.



wrencat1873 wrote: Would the club not be informed immediately, when a player fails a drugs test or, would it be down to the player to inform his employer.

Wildthing wrote: Would the club not be informed immediately, when a player fails a drugs test or, would it be down to the player to inform his employer.

I genuinely don't know.



Cas have a history of accepting poor behavior, Chambers, Owen, Moore, Tansey, Chase and of course Hardacre to name a few, I would suggest that is an epidemic. As for Gill he palmed of Owen, Moore Tansey knowing they were damaged goods, they turned a blind eye to Chase`s poor behavior and then allowed Widnes to cop for him. Now there are obvious suspicions that they allowed Hardacre to play knowing he had failed a sample A drug test. Plus there is the rumor that it was more than just Hardacre involved, just that the others were not tested.

For me you reap what you sow so I have no sympathy for Cas, their track record is appalling. So much so that it would be a disgrace if Peter Box continued with his plans to give Cas a civic reception at Wakefield tax payers expense in honor of a team who have again benefited from allowing drug cheats to represent them. matt_casfan Eddie Hemmings's Wig



bellycouldtackle wrote: I would suggest that is an epidemic. As for Gill he palmed of Owen, Moore Tansey knowing they were damaged goods,



Remind me who to?!? Good god man.



Remember when you had Johnson? Cockayne? Smith ? Locke?



matt_casfan wrote: Remind me who to?!? Good god man.

Remember when you had Johnson? Cockayne? Smith ? Locke?

Grow up.

matt_casfan wrote: Remind me who to?!? Good god man.



Remember when you had Johnson? Cockayne? Smith ? Locke?



Grow up.



Sorry Belly. He's absolutely right.

You could add Sculthorpe and the NZ hooker who's name eludes me.

PopTart wrote: Sorry Belly. He's absolutely right.

You could add Sculthorpe and the NZ hooker who's name eludes me.

To be fair we took on Cockayne after issues but there were no problems while he was here.

bellycouldtackle wrote: Cas have a history of accepting poor behavior, Chambers, Owen, Moore, Tansey, Chase and of course Hardacre to name a few, I would suggest that is an epidemic. As for Gill he palmed of Owen, Moore Tansey knowing they were damaged goods, they turned a blind eye to Chase`s poor behavior and then allowed Widnes to cop for him. Now there are obvious suspicions that they allowed Hardacre to play knowing he had failed a sample A drug test. Plus there is the rumor that it was more than just Hardacre involved, just that the others were not tested.

For me you reap what you sow so I have no sympathy for Cas, their track record is appalling. So much so that it would be a disgrace if Peter Box continued with his plans to give Cas a civic reception at Wakefield tax payers expense in honor of a team who have again benefited from allowing drug cheats to represent them.



bren2k wrote: Credit where it's due - belly is smarter than the average troll...

