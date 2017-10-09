Cas have a history of accepting poor behavior, Chambers, Owen, Moore, Tansey, Chase and of course Hardacre to name a few, I would suggest that is an epidemic. As for Gill he palmed of Owen, Moore Tansey knowing they were damaged goods, they turned a blind eye to Chase`s poor behavior and then allowed Widnes to cop for him. Now there are obvious suspicions that they allowed Hardacre to play knowing he had failed a sample A drug test. Plus there is the rumor that it was more than just Hardacre involved, just that the others were not tested.
For me you reap what you sow so I have no sympathy for Cas, their track record is appalling. So much so that it would be a disgrace if Peter Box continued with his plans to give Cas a civic reception at Wakefield tax payers expense in honor of a team who have again benefited from allowing drug cheats to represent them.