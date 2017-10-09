WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You are not trying to tell me

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity You are not trying to tell me

Post a reply
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:55 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2167
As much as I don't like the kid he must be in awful place right now, wouldn't wish it on anyone.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:22 am
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1226
I'm 100% in agreement with Belly on this.
I can't believe that both Cas and the RFL didn't know that Zac had failed the A sample test on the 8th of September unTil the UKADA informed the club on thursday morning, the testing protocol is to inform governing body and athelete of a failed "A" sample, the athelete should be suspended until the "B" sample is tested and results cross checked. I think the "broke club rules" announcement was a smokescreen to calm the news until after the grand final.
One thing I see for sure is, the lad is as daft as a box of frogs, he needs help and support to make sure we don't get another Terry Newton situation, I hope walker and Chase are receiving similar support and this is not only reserved for "superstars"
Massive shame as he is a great player and I think there is a class a drug problem across the country not just in sport and the whole thing needs to be reviewed as the current laws/regulations are just not working.
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:47 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8616
financialtimes wrote:
I'm 100% in agreement with Belly on this.
I can't believe that both Cas and the RFL didn't know that Zac had failed the A sample test on the 8th of September unTil the UKADA informed the club on thursday morning, the testing protocol is to inform governing body and athelete of a failed "A" sample, the athelete should be suspended until the "B" sample is tested and results cross checked. I think the "broke club rules" announcement was a smokescreen to calm the news until after the grand final.
One thing I see for sure is, the lad is as daft as a box of frogs, he needs help and support to make sure we don't get another Terry Newton situation, I hope walker and Chase are receiving similar support and this is not only reserved for "superstars"
Massive shame as he is a great player and I think there is a class a drug problem across the country not just in sport and the whole thing needs to be reviewed as the current laws/regulations are just not working.


IF Cas were told about this a few weeks ago, have they brought the game into disrepute and should any action be t, I believe that they would have known and then it comes down to whether they have followed the correct procedure.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DrPepper, financialtimes, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, PopTart, RWB, ry21, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, thebeagle, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, wakeyrule, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 327 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,5012,59476,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM