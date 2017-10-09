I'm 100% in agreement with Belly on this.
I can't believe that both Cas and the RFL didn't know that Zac had failed the A sample test on the 8th of September unTil the UKADA informed the club on thursday morning, the testing protocol is to inform governing body and athelete of a failed "A" sample, the athelete should be suspended until the "B" sample is tested and results cross checked. I think the "broke club rules" announcement was a smokescreen to calm the news until after the grand final.
One thing I see for sure is, the lad is as daft as a box of frogs, he needs help and support to make sure we don't get another Terry Newton situation, I hope walker and Chase are receiving similar support and this is not only reserved for "superstars"
Massive shame as he is a great player and I think there is a class a drug problem across the country not just in sport and the whole thing needs to be reviewed as the current laws/regulations are just not working.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], jakeyg95, KevW60349, Lupsetbull, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, thebeagle, wakeyrule, Wildthing, Willzay and 340 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,476
|2,483
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|