inside man

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm

Posts: 2167



As much as I don't like the kid he must be in awful place right now, wouldn't wish it on anyone. financialtimes

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm

Posts: 1226

I'm 100% in agreement with Belly on this.

I can't believe that both Cas and the RFL didn't know that Zac had failed the A sample test on the 8th of September unTil the UKADA informed the club on thursday morning, the testing protocol is to inform governing body and athelete of a failed "A" sample, the athelete should be suspended until the "B" sample is tested and results cross checked. I think the "broke club rules" announcement was a smokescreen to calm the news until after the grand final.

One thing I see for sure is, the lad is as daft as a box of frogs, he needs help and support to make sure we don't get another Terry Newton situation, I hope walker and Chase are receiving similar support and this is not only reserved for "superstars"

Massive shame as he is a great player and I think there is a class a drug problem across the country not just in sport and the whole thing needs to be reviewed as the current laws/regulations are just not working. What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?

The financial time crossword

