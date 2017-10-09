WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You are not trying to tell me

Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:17 pm
Wildthing






bellycouldtackle wrote:
So if a player tells his team mates and coaching staff that he going to fail the drug test he has just taken as he was doing Coke do you still wait for authorities to announce it.


That's just word of mouth isn't it? No actual proof he did say that?
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:32 pm
bellycouldtackle





Just like it was word of mouth three weeks ago. Seems the story was correct
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:28 pm
PopTart






vastman wrote:
I'm with you on this.

The innocent until proven guilty argument doesn't hold water if you've already been dumb enough to admit it to just about every body.


Its still not proved.
You'd look stupid if you dropped him then it turned out to be a windup by his mates.
Unless he comes to Powell and says he is going to fail and doesn't want to play, you wait for the official word as far as I am concerned.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:40 pm
Wildthing






PopTart wrote:
Its still not proved.
You'd look stupid if you dropped him then it turned out to be a windup by his mates.
Unless he comes to Powell and says he is going to fail and doesn't want to play, you wait for the official word as far as I am concerned.


Exactly, FWIW not saying you are wrong Belly - the lad is thick as mince after all!
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:00 pm
wakefieldwall




Very, very messy. There seems to be a at least a weeks discrepancy in the time frames for results coming through from match day to club statements/suspensions between Walker/Chase & Hardaker.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:43 pm
vastman






PopTart wrote:
Its still not proved.
You'd look stupid if you dropped him then it turned out to be a windup by his mates.
Unless he comes to Powell and says he is going to fail and doesn't want to play, you wait for the official word as far as I am concerned.


I'd expect the club to investigate a rumour as strong as this one was, wouldn't you. I think this one had far more legs than being a wind up don't you?
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:31 pm
Upanunder




Its like anything else, the actual truth means nothing, the only truth that can be acted upon is the one that is proven, everything else is hearsay, rumor, supposition and occasionally libel.
Its crap I know, but that's where we are.
