bellycouldtackle wrote: So if a player tells his team mates and coaching staff that he going to fail the drug test he has just taken as he was doing Coke do you still wait for authorities to announce it.



That's just word of mouth isn't it? No actual proof he did say that?



Just like it was word of mouth three weeks ago. Seems the story was correct

vastman wrote: I'm with you on this.



The innocent until proven guilty argument doesn't hold water if you've already been dumb enough to admit it to just about every body.



Its still not proved.

You'd look stupid if you dropped him then it turned out to be a windup by his mates.

Its still not proved.

You'd look stupid if you dropped him then it turned out to be a windup by his mates.

Unless he comes to Powell and says he is going to fail and doesn't want to play, you wait for the official word as far as I am concerned.

Website Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm11401The City of Wakefield PopTart wrote: Its still not proved.

You'd look stupid if you dropped him then it turned out to be a windup by his mates.

Unless he comes to Powell and says he is going to fail and doesn't want to play, you wait for the official word as far as I am concerned.



Exactly, FWIW not saying you are wrong Belly - the lad is thick as mince after all!



Very, very messy. There seems to be a at least a weeks discrepancy in the time frames for results coming through from match day to club statements/suspensions between Walker/Chase & Hardaker.

PopTart wrote: Its still not proved.

You'd look stupid if you dropped him then it turned out to be a windup by his mates.

Unless he comes to Powell and says he is going to fail and doesn't want to play, you wait for the official word as far as I am concerned.



I'd expect the club to investigate a rumour as strong as this one was, wouldn't you. I think this one had far more legs than being a wind up don't you?



Its like anything else, the actual truth means nothing, the only truth that can be acted upon is the one that is proven, everything else is hearsay, rumor, supposition and occasionally libel.

