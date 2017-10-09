WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You are not trying to tell me

Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:51 am
Lupsetbull

Ha Ha What a DOPE!!!!
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:56 am
djcool
Didn't we suspend Walker after he failed the first test and was waiting on the second test results?
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:12 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
djcool wrote:
Didn't we suspend Walker after he failed the first test and was waiting on the second test results?


That's what I was asking the other day. We sacked him almost instantly - as far as I'm aware Cas have only suspended Hardaker.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:27 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
vastman wrote:
That's what I was asking the other day. We sacked him almost instantly - as far as I'm aware Cas have only suspended Hardaker.


I'm sure the code of practice says that on a first positive result, a suspension should be issued, pending the second result; it seems odd that they only got the result of the first test the day before the GF...?
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:29 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
vastman wrote:
That's what I was asking the other day. We sacked him almost instantly - as far as I'm aware Cas have only suspended Hardaker.


It's always been thus. A star player will get a better outcome for the same offence. I can understand this: it can be the straw that breaks the camels back for a struggling player as they just don't have as many brownie points to cash in.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:36 am
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
vastman wrote:
That's what I was asking the other day. We sacked him almost instantly - as far as I'm aware Cas have only suspended Hardaker.


I'd find it hard to believe that Cas would sack him, he's still got another 4 years on his contract there. Even if he never pulls on a Cas shirt again, they will want to retain an interest in him so they can attempt to recoup some of the money he has cost them when he's eligible to play again

(Though I'm not too sure how much of a fee the lower league clubs would offer for an untrustworthy liability who hasn't played for a couple of years, I can't see him getting a super league slot again)
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:00 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
bellycouldtackle wrote:
It was common knowledge, I knew, Cas must have known. they were just hoping it would come out after the GF which is a disgrace.


They had every right to play him.
Until proven you shouldn't announce anything. It's their choice.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:05 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
PopTart wrote:
They had every right to play him.
Until proven you shouldn't announce anything. It's their choice.


Correct.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:01 pm
bellycouldtackle
So if a player tells his team mates and coaching staff that he going to fail the drug test he has just taken as he was doing Coke do you still wait for authorities to announce it.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 2:03 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
bellycouldtackle wrote:
So if a player tells his team mates and coaching staff that he going to fail the drug test he has just taken as he was doing Coke do you still wait for authorities to announce it.


I'm with you on this.

The innocent until proven guilty argument doesn't hold water if you've already been dumb enough to admit it to just about every body.
