vastman wrote: That's what I was asking the other day. We sacked him almost instantly - as far as I'm aware Cas have only suspended Hardaker.

I'd find it hard to believe that Cas would sack him, he's still got another 4 years on his contract there. Even if he never pulls on a Cas shirt again, they will want to retain an interest in him so they can attempt to recoup some of the money he has cost them when he's eligible to play again(Though I'm not too sure how much of a fee the lower league clubs would offer for an untrustworthy liability who hasn't played for a couple of years, I can't see him getting a super league slot again)