|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
|
That Cas did not know about Hardakers failed drug test before last Thursday. I knew three weeks ago, the news was out there. Other Cas players apparently knew. It was the talk in the pubs. I was told by an agent. The Cas club must have known and yet they still played him. Surely Saint Helens should be meeting their lawyers today, they must have a case for damages against Cas who selected Hardaker in the Semi, if I knew plus most of the RL people I talk to in Stanley / Outwood knew then you are not going to convince me that the Cas coaching staff, club officials all knew and still choose to select him.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:19 am
|
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3369
|
There has to be test on a second sample first HTH
|
[IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5232
Location: Over there
|
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
There has to be test on a second sample first HTH
Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.
It's a short career. His could have gone down as a great one. Now, he'll go down as a good Jordan Tansey.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:27 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
|
Rumor is that Hardacre told `èveryone `that he was going to fail the test. Make of that what you will. The Cas club not coming out of this well imo, whoever advised that to state that it was a breach of club rules needs the sack. As I say Saints need to look into this .
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:32 am
|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7045
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Rumor is that Hardacre told `èveryone `that he was going to fail the test. Make of that what you will. The Cas club not coming out of this well imo, whoever advised that to state that it was a breach of club rules needs the sack. As I say Saints need to look into this .
Oh come on. RFL and UKDA have confirmed that Cas were made aware of this at 10am Thursday. 2 hours later we announce the squad and confirm that he's been excluded - doping results aren't ours to announce. Do you think they weren't advised by the RFL to state that this is a breach of club rules, to avoid embarrassment for the game?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:40 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13394
Location: Ossett
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.
Always feel a bit of sympathy when a club tries to help a player, and he shows absolutely no gratitude or loyalty in return - and there have been a few examples; it seems worse when it's a club like us or Cas however, who aren't flush with money, or have a wealthy owner to absorb this kind of cost.
The way it was handled does seem a bit fishy though - it smacks of a club hoping against hope that they'd be able to get away with playing him, then deal with the ensuing $4itstorm after the fact; which of course hasn't happened.
I also tend to agree with the view that Saints can feel aggrieved; the timing suggest he failed one test and was waiting for a second to confirm the result - that being the case, I find it hard to believe there isn't a protocol around automatic suspension pending the outcome of a failed test?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:40 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
|
It was common knowledge, I knew, Cas must have known. they were just hoping it would come out after the GF which is a disgrace.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:43 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5232
Location: Over there
|
Life is about weighing the odds, assessing risk against possible outcome. At what point does any rational mind go, "I'm going to risk everything for this night out in Pontefract"?
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:03 am
|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7045
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
It was common knowledge, I knew, Cas must have known. they were just hoping it would come out after the GF which is a disgrace.
You didn't KNOW anything - there have been jokes and rumours flying about Hardaker's cocaine use for years. But please don't act like you had facts in your hand.
Cas have a good track record of standing by their guns - if they knew, why wait until 48 hours before the biggest game in their history?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:09 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
|
Agree I or any of the hundreds of people did not have hard facts at that time , but what has now been proved is that the information was 100 % correct. My point is that if no marks like me had heard the story then you seriously do not believe that Cas had no knowledge until Thursday. That is just not credible. As for Cas`s record, yea right they came down with a ton of bricks on Chase, Tansey, Moore ..... not.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, B V Bob, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, desmond decker, Don Fox Fan 1, Fordy, got there, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, normycat, PHe, polancoboy, RWB, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, takethetwo, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay and 437 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,660
|3,209
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|