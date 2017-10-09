WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You are not trying to tell me

You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:17 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
That Cas did not know about Hardakers failed drug test before last Thursday. I knew three weeks ago, the news was out there. Other Cas players apparently knew. It was the talk in the pubs. I was told by an agent. The Cas club must have known and yet they still played him. Surely Saint Helens should be meeting their lawyers today, they must have a case for damages against Cas who selected Hardaker in the Semi, if I knew plus most of the RL people I talk to in Stanley / Outwood knew then you are not going to convince me that the Cas coaching staff, club officials all knew and still choose to select him.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:19 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3369
There has to be test on a second sample first HTH
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:23 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5232
Location: Over there
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
There has to be test on a second sample first HTH


Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.

It's a short career. His could have gone down as a great one. Now, he'll go down as a good Jordan Tansey.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:27 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
Rumor is that Hardacre told `èveryone `that he was going to fail the test. Make of that what you will. The Cas club not coming out of this well imo, whoever advised that to state that it was a breach of club rules needs the sack. As I say Saints need to look into this .
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:32 am
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7045
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Rumor is that Hardacre told `èveryone `that he was going to fail the test. Make of that what you will. The Cas club not coming out of this well imo, whoever advised that to state that it was a breach of club rules needs the sack. As I say Saints need to look into this .


Oh come on. RFL and UKDA have confirmed that Cas were made aware of this at 10am Thursday. 2 hours later we announce the squad and confirm that he's been excluded - doping results aren't ours to announce. Do you think they weren't advised by the RFL to state that this is a breach of club rules, to avoid embarrassment for the game? :CRAZY:
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:40 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13394
Location: Ossett
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.


Always feel a bit of sympathy when a club tries to help a player, and he shows absolutely no gratitude or loyalty in return - and there have been a few examples; it seems worse when it's a club like us or Cas however, who aren't flush with money, or have a wealthy owner to absorb this kind of cost.

The way it was handled does seem a bit fishy though - it smacks of a club hoping against hope that they'd be able to get away with playing him, then deal with the ensuing $4itstorm after the fact; which of course hasn't happened.

I also tend to agree with the view that Saints can feel aggrieved; the timing suggest he failed one test and was waiting for a second to confirm the result - that being the case, I find it hard to believe there isn't a protocol around automatic suspension pending the outcome of a failed test?
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:40 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
It was common knowledge, I knew, Cas must have known. they were just hoping it would come out after the GF which is a disgrace.
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:43 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5232
Location: Over there
Life is about weighing the odds, assessing risk against possible outcome. At what point does any rational mind go, "I'm going to risk everything for this night out in Pontefract"?
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:03 am
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7045
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
bellycouldtackle wrote:
It was common knowledge, I knew, Cas must have known. they were just hoping it would come out after the GF which is a disgrace.


You didn't KNOW anything - there have been jokes and rumours flying about Hardaker's cocaine use for years. But please don't act like you had facts in your hand.

Cas have a good track record of standing by their guns - if they knew, why wait until 48 hours before the biggest game in their history?
Re: You are not trying to tell me
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:09 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1716
Location: wakefield
Agree I or any of the hundreds of people did not have hard facts at that time , but what has now been proved is that the information was 100 % correct. My point is that if no marks like me had heard the story then you seriously do not believe that Cas had no knowledge until Thursday. That is just not credible. As for Cas`s record, yea right they came down with a ton of bricks on Chase, Tansey, Moore ..... not.

