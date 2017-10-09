Slugger McBatt wrote:
Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.
Always feel a bit of sympathy when a club tries to help a player, and he shows absolutely no gratitude or loyalty in return - and there have been a few examples; it seems worse when it's a club like us or Cas however, who aren't flush with money, or have a wealthy owner to absorb this kind of cost.
The way it was handled does seem a bit fishy though - it smacks of a club hoping against hope that they'd be able to get away with playing him, then deal with the ensuing $4itstorm after the fact; which of course hasn't happened.
I also tend to agree with the view that Saints can feel aggrieved; the timing suggest he failed one test and was waiting for a second to confirm the result - that being the case, I find it hard to believe there isn't a protocol around automatic suspension pending the outcome of a failed test?
