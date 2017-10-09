WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - You are not trying to tell me









Board index ‹ Super League ‹ Wakefield Trinity ‹ You are not trying to tell me



That Cas did not know about Hardakers failed drug test before last Thursday. I knew three weeks ago, the news was out there. Other Cas players apparently knew. It was the talk in the pubs. I was told by an agent. The Cas club must have known and yet they still played him. Surely Saint Helens should be meeting their lawyers today, they must have a case for damages against Cas who selected Hardaker in the Semi, if I knew plus most of the RL people I talk to in Stanley / Outwood knew then you are not going to convince me that the Cas coaching staff, club officials all knew and still choose to select him. REDWHITEANDBLUE

There has to be test on a second sample first HTH [IMG]//i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG] Slugger McBatt

REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote: There has to be test on a second sample first HTH



Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.



It's a short career. His could have gone down as a great one. Now, he'll go down as a good Jordan Tansey. Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.It's a short career. His could have gone down as a great one. Now, he'll go down as a good Jordan Tansey. WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL. bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger



Rumor is that Hardacre told `èveryone `that he was going to fail the test. Make of that what you will. The Cas club not coming out of this well imo, whoever advised that to state that it was a breach of club rules needs the sack. As I say Saints need to look into this . BD Silver RLFANS Member



bellycouldtackle wrote: Rumor is that Hardacre told `èveryone `that he was going to fail the test. Make of that what you will. The Cas club not coming out of this well imo, whoever advised that to state that it was a breach of club rules needs the sack. As I say Saints need to look into this .



Oh come on. RFL and UKDA have confirmed that Cas were made aware of this at 10am Thursday. 2 hours later we announce the squad and confirm that he's been excluded - doping results aren't ours to announce. Do you think they weren't advised by the RFL to state that this is a breach of club rules, to avoid embarrassment for the game? Oh come on. RFL and UKDA have confirmed that Cas were made aware of this at 10am Thursday. 2 hours later we announce the squad and confirm that he's been excluded - doping results aren't ours to announce. Do you think they weren't advised by the RFL to state that this is a breach of club rules, to avoid embarrassment for the game? bren2k

Slugger McBatt wrote: Could still have "rested" him, knowing the likely result. Perhaps they were just hoping the result would come out this week rather than last week. How would it have looked, however, if he'd scored the match-winning try and then gets banned the week after? It's a tricky one. I feel for Cas, because they gave him a lifeline and he's thrown it back in their faces.



Always feel a bit of sympathy when a club tries to help a player, and he shows absolutely no gratitude or loyalty in return - and there have been a few examples; it seems worse when it's a club like us or Cas however, who aren't flush with money, or have a wealthy owner to absorb this kind of cost.



The way it was handled does seem a bit fishy though - it smacks of a club hoping against hope that they'd be able to get away with playing him, then deal with the ensuing $4itstorm after the fact; which of course hasn't happened.



Always feel a bit of sympathy when a club tries to help a player, and he shows absolutely no gratitude or loyalty in return - and there have been a few examples; it seems worse when it's a club like us or Cas however, who aren't flush with money, or have a wealthy owner to absorb this kind of cost.

The way it was handled does seem a bit fishy though - it smacks of a club hoping against hope that they'd be able to get away with playing him, then deal with the ensuing $4itstorm after the fact; which of course hasn't happened.

I also tend to agree with the view that Saints can feel aggrieved; the timing suggest he failed one test and was waiting for a second to confirm the result - that being the case, I find it hard to believe there isn't a protocol around automatic suspension pending the outcome of a failed test?

