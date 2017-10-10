|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5543
Location: Hill Valley
|
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
There was a small Hall Of Fame, and lots and lots of lovely photos of past players and teams in the supporters club. Perhaps all of that will see the light of day again when the new South Stand is completed.
I hope it does and it certainly should imo. Not enough is done in British RL as a whole on the heritage and history front. RL did exist more than 20 years ago and we have a proud history (aside from this great SL era) that should be celebrated in any way possible.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5951
Location: philadelphia PA
|
I posted earlier that the club stated on the first Hall of Fame induction night a few months ago that a real physical Hall of Fame will be part of the new development the criteria for induction is 150 apps and to have played a representative game .it wont be pictures on walls it will be plaques of the players telling their story
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:11 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1290
|
Got a way we can honour Sinfield with no cost and no time wasted, the North Stand should be renamed the Sinfield Stand (far better honour than a statue imo)
As for a golden generation statue, I think it would be too expensive, too big, and most importantly, it is so hard to find a cut off point for people to be in it, for example if you put in Peacock and JJB then why not Ablett, and if he is in then why not Hall or Ali or Senior...
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:56 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 442
Location: Australia
|
Homer Simpson wrote:
So who would be the 1st 3 in the Ryan of fame
Anyone heard of Bruce Ryan, an Aussie winger who played for you in 1950-52? He was transferred from Hull for a then world record fee.
As a kid he was my favourite Hull player( arrived in 1947) and I wept buckets when he left us. Leeds players I can remember at the time were Arthur Clues and Bert Cook, a NZ fullback.
Bruce Ryan is not listed in all time lists of players that have ever played for you. No idea why. He scored tries around 20/season for both clubs.
Finally congratulations on your GF win and hope you can arrange a WCC match against Melbourne.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:35 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5951
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Freddie Miller. wrote:
Anyone heard of Bruce Ryan, an Aussie winger who played for you in 1950-52? He was transferred from Hull for a then world record fee.
As a kid he was my favourite Hull player( arrived in 1947) and I wept buckets when he left us. Leeds players I can remember at the time were Arthur Clues and Bert Cook, a NZ fullback.
Bruce Ryan is not listed in all time lists of players that have ever played for you. No idea why. He scored tries around 20/season for both clubs.
Finally congratulations on your GF win and hope you can arrange a WCC match against Melbourne.
hello ,yes I never saw Ryan play ,but heard about him from older fans ,Clues and Cook I never saw them either ,but they were both well known in the city long after they finished .Thanks for your post
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:45 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5951
Location: philadelphia PA
|
I'm sure the club will have something in mind for the Golden generation ,but the people who are organizing the statue for John Holmes will soon be asking for donations . So it maybe best to wait and see what the club has in mind about a tribute to this group . It may come to it that if the fans want a statue to the prominent players of the golden generation then organize it ourselves like Leeds united fans did for Don Revie . Although like I said wait and see what the club has in mind because I am sure they have plans
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:11 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 442
Location: Australia
|
lionarmour87 wrote:
hello ,yes I never saw Ryan play ,but heard about him from older fans ,Clues and Cook I never saw them either ,but they were both well known in the city long after they finished .Thanks for your post
Cheers! Good to know he is remembered. He must have a Leeds heritage number somewhere around 860.
Note you are in Philadelphia. I am in regular contact with a guy who lives about 30 miles away in Yardley. He was a classmate for 7 years at school way back in the 50's.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5951
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Freddie Miller. wrote:
Cheers! Good to know he is remembered. He must have a Leeds heritage number somewhere around 860.
Note you are in Philadelphia. I am in regular contact with a guy who lives about 30 miles away in Yardley. He was a classmate for 7 years at school way back in the 50's.
yes out in the Burbs ,bit homesick right now especially after last saturday
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 3:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2407
Location: Going straight
|
Freddie Miller. wrote:
Cheers! Good to know he is remembered. He must have a Leeds heritage number somewhere around 860.
Note you are in Philadelphia. I am in regular contact with a guy who lives about 30 miles away in Yardley. He was a classmate for 7 years at school way back in the 50's.
That's a very close guess Freddie. Bruce Ryan's Heritage Number is 869.
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:02 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22246
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
|
More importantly, when is this page going to get another star??
|
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.
And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ducknumber1, gulfcoast_highwayman, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, The Eagle, The Ghost of '99, WF Rhino and 372 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,494
|2,640
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|