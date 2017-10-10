I'm sure the club will have something in mind for the Golden generation ,but the people who are organizing the statue for John Holmes will soon be asking for donations . So it maybe best to wait and see what the club has in mind about a tribute to this group . It may come to it that if the fans want a statue to the prominent players of the golden generation then organize it ourselves like Leeds united fans did for Don Revie . Although like I said wait and see what the club has in mind because I am sure they have plans