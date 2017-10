Got a way we can honour Sinfield with no cost and no time wasted, the North Stand should be renamed the Sinfield Stand (far better honour than a statue imo)



As for a golden generation statue, I think it would be too expensive, too big, and most importantly, it is so hard to find a cut off point for people to be in it, for example if you put in Peacock and JJB then why not Ablett, and if he is in then why not Hall or Ali or Senior...