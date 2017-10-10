gulfcoast_highwayman wrote: There was a small Hall Of Fame, and lots and lots of lovely photos of past players and teams in the supporters club. Perhaps all of that will see the light of day again when the new South Stand is completed.

I hope it does and it certainly should imo. Not enough is done in British RL as a whole on the heritage and history front. RL did exist more than 20 years ago and we have a proud history (aside from this great SL era) that should be celebrated in any way possible.