|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5527
Location: Hill Valley
|
I often think JJB gets overlooked in these types of threads.Sinfield,Burrow and McGuire often take the glory of the last 15 years but JJB has been a corner stone of the pack for all that time and still doing the business.is he going around again next year? Last man standing
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:08 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 516
Location: East Leeds
|
Apparently Leeds are planning a statue of Falloon, Kirke and Achurch outside the entrances to the new South Stand toilets.
|
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.
K. Sinfield, GF 2011
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:40 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1523
Location: West Side, Baltimore
|
chunkyhugo wrote:
Apparently Leeds are planning a statue of Falloon, Kirke and Achurch outside the entrances to the new South Stand toilets.
Kirke is a multi grand final winner
|
You come at the king - You better not miss.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7950
|
Always said that the John Holmes statue should have been situated near the club shop walking into the north and Carnegie Stand. Then a golden generation statue of McGuire, Burrow, JJB, Sinfield, Peacock should be made (like the Wembley CC one) at the South Stand.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7973
Location: SWMC Coach
|
Bullseye wrote:
Including Ryan Bailey too?
Ryan's is going behind one of the away turnstiles on Kirkstall Lane, blocking one of them and were going to move it to a different one every home game, just so you can never be sure when your going to run into him.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado
Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5947
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Frosties. wrote:
Always said that the John Holmes statue should have been situated near the club shop walking into the north and Carnegie Stand. Then a golden generation statue of McGuire, Burrow, JJB, Sinfield, Peacock should be made (like the Wembley CC one) at the South Stand.
Phil Holmes said that it would be behind the south stand and looking toward Burley where he was born and grew up so I would think this is at the request of Johns family
Last edited by lionarmour87
on Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:41 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:15 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5483
|
Does Lewis Jones deserve a statue or at the very least some sort of recognition?
We need a " Leeds Hall of Fame" to recognise all the greats who have graced our team over its entire existence.
|
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:45 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3116
|
As per the Kieron Cunningham one at Saints, you should never get one for anyone currently associated with club!
|
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:46 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5947
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Old Feller wrote:
Does Lewis Jones deserve a statue or at the very least some sort of recognition?
We need a " Leeds Hall of Fame" to recognise all the greats who have graced our team over its entire existence.
the Club has started a Hall of fame and the first four inductee's were John Holmes , Keith McLlellan ,Lewis Jones and David Ward . There is the Lewis Jones Suite in the Carnegie Stand and the club has stated there will be a physical Hall of fame built into the new development whish I'm sure will also be the club museum .
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Bing [Bot], Blocker75, Dadsylad, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, Joshheff90, Lebron James, leedsbarmyarmy, lionarmour87, N12Rhinos, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, The Chin's Back, The Ghost of '99, unknownlegend, Wardy67 and 515 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,592
|2,648
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|