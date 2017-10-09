Old Feller wrote: Does Lewis Jones deserve a statue or at the very least some sort of recognition?

We need a " Leeds Hall of Fame" to recognise all the greats who have graced our team over its entire existence.

the Club has started a Hall of fame and the first four inductee's were John Holmes , Keith McLlellan ,Lewis Jones and David Ward . There is the Lewis Jones Suite in the Carnegie Stand and the club has stated there will be a physical Hall of fame built into the new development whish I'm sure will also be the club museum .