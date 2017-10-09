WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statue

Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:00 pm
I often think JJB gets overlooked in these types of threads.Sinfield,Burrow and McGuire often take the glory of the last 15 years but JJB has been a corner stone of the pack for all that time and still doing the business.is he going around again next year? Last man standing :)
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:08 pm
Apparently Leeds are planning a statue of Falloon, Kirke and Achurch outside the entrances to the new South Stand toilets.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:40 pm
chunkyhugo wrote:
Apparently Leeds are planning a statue of Falloon, Kirke and Achurch outside the entrances to the new South Stand toilets.


Kirke is a multi grand final winner :NAUGHTY:
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:46 pm
Always said that the John Holmes statue should have been situated near the club shop walking into the north and Carnegie Stand. Then a golden generation statue of McGuire, Burrow, JJB, Sinfield, Peacock should be made (like the Wembley CC one) at the South Stand.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:14 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Including Ryan Bailey too?


Ryan's is going behind one of the away turnstiles on Kirkstall Lane, blocking one of them and were going to move it to a different one every home game, just so you can never be sure when your going to run into him.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:38 pm
Frosties. wrote:
Always said that the John Holmes statue should have been situated near the club shop walking into the north and Carnegie Stand. Then a golden generation statue of McGuire, Burrow, JJB, Sinfield, Peacock should be made (like the Wembley CC one) at the South Stand.

Phil Holmes said that it would be behind the south stand and looking toward Burley where he was born and grew up so I would think this is at the request of Johns family
Last edited by lionarmour87 on Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:41 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:15 am
Does Lewis Jones deserve a statue or at the very least some sort of recognition?
We need a " Leeds Hall of Fame" to recognise all the greats who have graced our team over its entire existence.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:45 am
As per the Kieron Cunningham one at Saints, you should never get one for anyone currently associated with club! :)
