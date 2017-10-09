WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statue

Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:00 pm
I often think JJB gets overlooked in these types of threads.Sinfield,Burrow and McGuire often take the glory of the last 15 years but JJB has been a corner stone of the pack for all that time and still doing the business.is he going around again next year? Last man standing :)
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:08 pm
Apparently Leeds are planning a statue of Falloon, Kirke and Achurch outside the entrances to the new South Stand toilets.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:40 pm
chunkyhugo wrote:
Apparently Leeds are planning a statue of Falloon, Kirke and Achurch outside the entrances to the new South Stand toilets.


Kirke is a multi grand final winner :NAUGHTY:
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:46 pm
Always said that the John Holmes statue should have been situated near the club shop walking into the north and Carnegie Stand. Then a golden generation statue of McGuire, Burrow, JJB, Sinfield, Peacock should be made (like the Wembley CC one) at the South Stand.
