Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:15 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1053
Should the new Southstand have a statue of Brian McDermott, Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire?
Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:31 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2397
Location: Going straight
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Should the new Southstand have a statue of Brian McDermott, Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire?


Let's get the John Holmes one made and paid for first.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:37 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8762
Location: LDZ
Doesn't have to be a statue. But these players need something. Stands, statues, bars, suites. Rename the whole fucken stadium after them all.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:47 am
lionarmour87
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5937
Location: philadelphia PA
John Holmes brother Phil has posted recently on johns FB page and elsewhere that the statue is well on the way and it will be situated behind the new south stand .
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:09 am
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5472
You need to add JJB to those who are commemorated.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

