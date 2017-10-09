WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Statue

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Statue

Post a reply
Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:15 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1053
Should the new Southstand have a statue of Brian McDermott, Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire?
Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:31 am
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2396
Location: Going straight
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Should the new Southstand have a statue of Brian McDermott, Kevin Sinfield and Danny McGuire?


Let's get the John Holmes one made and paid for first.
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: Statue
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:37 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8762
Location: LDZ
Doesn't have to be a statue. But these players need something. Stands, statues, bars, suites. Rename the whole fucken stadium after them all.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, CartHorse1984, christopher, DrPepper, dualcodefan, Gotcha, Homer Simpson, Jrrhino, Leeds Thirteen, leedsbarmyarmy, mattsrhinos1978, Norman Stanley Fletcher, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, Ronzy, rugbyleague88, sgtwilko, Sir Kevin Sinfield, steamy, The Magic Rat, TheNo36, Towns88, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 706 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,6183,28976,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.