Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:50 am
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:50 am
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1328
If being a Cas reject leads to what GH has achieved I look forward to the glittering RL CEO career of Dwayne Chambers :)
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:54 am
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:54 am

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 10:53 pm
Posts: 25
Can only echo the thoughts of first post - what an track record!
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:56 am
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:56 am
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5486
GH even orders & controls the weather.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:21 pm
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:21 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 105
Old Feller wrote:
I think GH likes to keep his feelings to himself on the public stage. He didn't look bored or disinterested when the scenes were shown of the team celebrating in the changing rooms after the match.
I don't side with anyone who tells blatant lies. I rather believe that he keeps his own counsel, preferring to remain silent in all but the most extreme circumstances, leaving others to interpret his silence or lack of confirmation.

He's told blatent lies plenty of times about potential signings,briscoe being one of the more recent ones. I dont mind it,he's a character. We'r lucky to have him.
