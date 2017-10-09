WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gary hetherington

Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:18 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1301
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
It sounds like a dampener to me.

I honestly dont know the financing of the new stands. But the point still stands,we'r still at headingly,we havnt sold it off and started sharing with a footy club,we'r still at our home.


Absolutely....

How on earth can anyone question the running of this club?

We own our own ground
We're completing major renovations that are required
The club is in relatively good financial health (certainly compared to most professional sports teams)
We're the best supported club in he country
And most importantly, we're consistently successful on the field

What is there to dampen?
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:30 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 352
Location: Desperation Island
Homer Simpson wrote:
Not to put a dampener on your great comments. But have we not sold the new stands to the devil and having to lease them back on a 40 year deal. ?
The whole funding structure for the N Stand was to make it work for Yorkshire who are so mired in debt they needed something creative.

Leeds expect to take advantage of the options to overpay large amounts earlier than the full term of the deal.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:52 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1751
Location: Happy Valley
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Better than a leeds reject with a nostril full of coke.

Gary didnt cost us £150000 either


May be not yet but those holidays, ahem, I mean scouting trips to Aus must be adding up :lol:
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:34 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 103
TOMCAT wrote:
May be not yet but those holidays, ahem, I mean scouting trips to Aus must be adding up :lol:

Haha true. At least he's finally starting to find us some quality unheralded players,it used to feel like all he came back with was a pointless link up with an NRL club and a decent tan.

I think he's top class, i even find it hilarious at how freely he tells blatent lies in the press, i like that we'r ran by a character,who's a sharp buissness man and just happens to know the game inside out.

Im a big Oakland raiders fan and garys like rugby leagues version of there great former owner,al davis. Someone whos been involved professionaly in the game at all levels,player,coach and owner /chief exec....Both proper characters aswel.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:57 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1319
FlexWheeler wrote:
The sky coverage flashed over to him during the trophy lift and he was looking on impassively, with the dim lights casting a shadow over his face he resembled an evil genius.


True :lol:

He was similar at the CC in 2014 when the golden generation finally won the cup, you can see him in the background as Sinfield lifts the cup and he almost looks bored. Quite surprising really given the talk of his sentimentality to those key players for us.

Noticed once again McDermott stayed away from the stage as the team lifted the trophy as he's done on previous occasions. Quite happy for the players to enjoy the moment and be the ones in the spotlight.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:26 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5483
I think GH likes to keep his feelings to himself on the public stage. He didn't look bored or disinterested when the scenes were shown of the team celebrating in the changing rooms after the match.
I don't side with anyone who tells blatant lies. I rather believe that he keeps his own counsel, preferring to remain silent in all but the most extreme circumstances, leaving others to interpret his silence or lack of confirmation.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:41 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27367
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
tigertot wrote:
Cas reject.


:CLAP: :lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:05 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5947
Location: philadelphia PA
tigertot wrote:
Cas reject.

you didn't finish that statement off , it should be ' Cas rejected by Caddick' .Good luck with your latest pipe dream of a new stadium ,oh I forgot that's been over taken by '2017 is our year'
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:17 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7973
Location: SWMC Coach
Old Feller wrote:
I think GH likes to keep his feelings to himself on the public stage. He didn't look bored or disinterested when the scenes were shown of the team celebrating in the changing rooms after the match.
I don't side with anyone who tells blatant lies. I rather believe that he keeps his own counsel, preferring to remain silent in all but the most extreme circumstances, leaving others to interpret his silence or lack of confirmation.


The secret to success is a two step process.

Step one - Never reveal everything you know.

Step two -
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
Previous

