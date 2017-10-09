The Ghost of '99

Homer Simpson wrote: Not to put a dampener on your great comments. But have we not sold the new stands to the devil and having to lease them back on a 40 year deal. ?



Leeds expect to take advantage of the options to overpay large amounts earlier than the full term of the deal. The whole funding structure for the N Stand was to make it work for Yorkshire who are so mired in debt they needed something creative.

mattsrhinos1978 wrote: Better than a leeds reject with a nostril full of coke.



Gary didnt cost us £150000 either



May be not yet but those holidays, ahem, I mean scouting trips to Aus must be adding up



TOMCAT wrote: May be not yet but those holidays, ahem, I mean scouting trips to Aus must be adding up

Haha true. At least he's finally starting to find us some quality unheralded players,it used to feel like all he came back with was a pointless link up with an NRL club and a decent tan.



I think he's top class, i even find it hilarious at how freely he tells blatent lies in the press, i like that we'r ran by a character,who's a sharp buissness man and just happens to know the game inside out.



Haha true. At least he's finally starting to find us some quality unheralded players,it used to feel like all he came back with was a pointless link up with an NRL club and a decent tan.

I think he's top class, i even find it hilarious at how freely he tells blatent lies in the press, i like that we'r ran by a character,who's a sharp buissness man and just happens to know the game inside out.

Im a big Oakland raiders fan and garys like rugby leagues version of there great former owner,al davis. Someone whos been involved professionaly in the game at all levels,player,coach and owner /chief exec....Both proper characters aswel.



FlexWheeler wrote: The sky coverage flashed over to him during the trophy lift and he was looking on impassively, with the dim lights casting a shadow over his face he resembled an evil genius.



True



He was similar at the CC in 2014 when the golden generation finally won the cup, you can see him in the background as Sinfield lifts the cup and he almost looks bored. Quite surprising really given the talk of his sentimentality to those key players for us.



True

He was similar at the CC in 2014 when the golden generation finally won the cup, you can see him in the background as Sinfield lifts the cup and he almost looks bored. Quite surprising really given the talk of his sentimentality to those key players for us.

Noticed once again McDermott stayed away from the stage as the team lifted the trophy as he's done on previous occasions. Quite happy for the players to enjoy the moment and be the ones in the spotlight.



I think GH likes to keep his feelings to himself on the public stage. He didn't look bored or disinterested when the scenes were shown of the team celebrating in the changing rooms after the match.

I don't side with anyone who tells blatant lies. I rather believe that he keeps his own counsel, preferring to remain silent in all but the most extreme circumstances, leaving others to interpret his silence or lack of confirmation.

tigertot wrote: Cas reject.



"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.



tigertot wrote: Cas reject.

you didn't finish that statement off , it should be ' Cas rejected by Caddick' .Good luck with your latest pipe dream of a new stadium ,oh I forgot that's been over taken by '2017 is our year'









Old Feller wrote: I think GH likes to keep his feelings to himself on the public stage. He didn't look bored or disinterested when the scenes were shown of the team celebrating in the changing rooms after the match.

I don't side with anyone who tells blatant lies. I rather believe that he keeps his own counsel, preferring to remain silent in all but the most extreme circumstances, leaving others to interpret his silence or lack of confirmation.



