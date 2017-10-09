Superted Free-scoring winger



mattsrhinos1978 wrote: It sounds like a dampener to me.



I honestly dont know the financing of the new stands. But the point still stands,we'r still at headingly,we havnt sold it off and started sharing with a footy club,we'r still at our home.



Absolutely....



How on earth can anyone question the running of this club?



We own our own ground

We're completing major renovations that are required

The club is in relatively good financial health (certainly compared to most professional sports teams)

We're the best supported club in he country

And most importantly, we're consistently successful on the field



The Ghost of '99

Homer Simpson wrote: Not to put a dampener on your great comments. But have we not sold the new stands to the devil and having to lease them back on a 40 year deal. ?



Leeds expect to take advantage of the options to overpay large amounts earlier than the full term of the deal. The whole funding structure for the N Stand was to make it work for Yorkshire who are so mired in debt they needed something creative.

mattsrhinos1978 wrote: Better than a leeds reject with a nostril full of coke.



Gary didnt cost us £150000 either



mattsrhinos1978



TOMCAT wrote: May be not yet but those holidays, ahem, I mean scouting trips to Aus must be adding up

Haha true. At least he's finally starting to find us some quality unheralded players,it used to feel like all he came back with was a pointless link up with an NRL club and a decent tan.



I think he's top class, i even find it hilarious at how freely he tells blatent lies in the press, i like that we'r ran by a character,who's a sharp buissness man and just happens to know the game inside out.



Eddie Hemmings's Wig



FlexWheeler wrote: The sky coverage flashed over to him during the trophy lift and he was looking on impassively, with the dim lights casting a shadow over his face he resembled an evil genius.



True



He was similar at the CC in 2014 when the golden generation finally won the cup, you can see him in the background as Sinfield lifts the cup and he almost looks bored. Quite surprising really given the talk of his sentimentality to those key players for us.



True

He was similar at the CC in 2014 when the golden generation finally won the cup, you can see him in the background as Sinfield lifts the cup and he almost looks bored. Quite surprising really given the talk of his sentimentality to those key players for us.

Noticed once again McDermott stayed away from the stage as the team lifted the trophy as he's done on previous occasions. Quite happy for the players to enjoy the moment and be the ones in the spotlight.

