mattsrhinos1978 wrote: It sounds like a dampener to me.



I honestly dont know the financing of the new stands. But the point still stands,we'r still at headingly,we havnt sold it off and started sharing with a footy club,we'r still at our home.

Absolutely....How on earth can anyone question the running of this club?We own our own groundWe're completing major renovations that are requiredThe club is in relatively good financial health (certainly compared to most professional sports teams)We're the best supported club in he countryAnd most importantly, we're consistently successful on the fieldWhat is there to dampen?