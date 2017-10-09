WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gary hetherington

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:18 pm
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
It sounds like a dampener to me.

I honestly dont know the financing of the new stands. But the point still stands,we'r still at headingly,we havnt sold it off and started sharing with a footy club,we'r still at our home.


Absolutely....

How on earth can anyone question the running of this club?

We own our own ground
We're completing major renovations that are required
The club is in relatively good financial health (certainly compared to most professional sports teams)
We're the best supported club in he country
And most importantly, we're consistently successful on the field

What is there to dampen?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:30 pm
Homer Simpson wrote:
Not to put a dampener on your great comments. But have we not sold the new stands to the devil and having to lease them back on a 40 year deal. ?
The whole funding structure for the N Stand was to make it work for Yorkshire who are so mired in debt they needed something creative.

Leeds expect to take advantage of the options to overpay large amounts earlier than the full term of the deal.
