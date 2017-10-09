WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gary hetherington

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Gary hetherington

Post a reply
Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:03 am
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 98
Just want to acknowledge what a godsend he's been for our club, he's the single most important person to everything we'v achieved over the last 20 years imo. A bit like mcdermott, he gets a fair bit of stick when things arnt going great but id dread to see where we'd be without him and caddick. I said in the leeds v cas thread that we'r a special club, under GH tenure the unlikly and improbable have become common place,storybook endings happen too often for it to be luck,its because of the culture of the club,which starts at the top.

In just over 20 year we'v gone from being up to our eyeballs in debt,looking at a pretty bleak future and fighting with psg and workington town to avoid relegation,to the point our coach had to put his boots on and scarily enough was one of our better players. To now, the most successful super league club by a distance,8 grand final wins,3 challenge cups,3 wcc's,best supported club every year,most profitable club every year and he's made leeds rhinos the biggest brand in british rugby league....He didnt even have to sell our stadium to help achieve it all.

Looking forward the club seems to be in a fantastic place.
Whilst some arnt happy with the new southstand design,headinglys getting its much needed refurbishment and its ours,we get to stay at our home.
We'r a well run,profitable buissness.
Our recruitment for next year looks really good imo,theres no replacing danny and rob but i think myler and dwyer are shrewd signings and peteru looks like a good one,pretty athletic giant with a decent offload,another garbutt,parcell type under the radar steal hopefully.
We'v got some of the very best youngsters in the country,walker and oledzki are the best teenage back and forward respectivly in the british game for me. And right down to the recently signed u16s theres some of the very best players in the country.

So thanks to everyone at the club,especially hetherington who oversees it all. Please keep it up.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:58 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1668
Absolutely, the best sports administrator in British sport.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:17 am
shadwellrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Oct 14, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 2
Completely agree. GH one of key reasons for our success.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:43 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7969
Location: SWMC Coach
Pivotal.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping aficionado

Wanted : Safe return of my beloved New England Patriots hat
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:48 pm
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1842
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Not to put a dampener on your great comments. But have we not sold the new stands to the devil and having to lease them back on a 40 year deal. ?
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:06 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2399
Location: Going straight
Homer Simpson wrote:
Not to put a dampener on your great comments. But have we not sold the new stands to the devil and having to lease them back on a 40 year deal. ?

The 'Devil' is Paul Caddick. Work that one out!
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:09 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3624
The sky coverage flashed over to him during the trophy lift and he was looking on impassively, with the dim lights casting a shadow over his face he resembled an evil genius.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:12 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15254
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Cas reject.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:14 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 98
Homer Simpson wrote:
Not to put a dampener on your great comments. But have we not sold the new stands to the devil and having to lease them back on a 40 year deal. ?

It sounds like a dampener to me.

I honestly dont know the financing of the new stands. But the point still stands,we'r still at headingly,we havnt sold it off and started sharing with a footy club,we'r still at our home.
Re: Gary hetherington
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:16 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 98
tigertot wrote:
Cas reject.

Better than a leeds reject with a nostril full of coke.

Gary didnt cost us £150000 either
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, C O Jones, chunkyhugo, Dadsylad, dddooommm, finglas, FlexWheeler, GCM1980, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, Homer Simpson, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, krisleeds, LeedsDave, marathonman, mattsrhinos1978, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, rhinos_bish, Rixy, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Stevosfalseteeth, Superted, tigertot, TOMCAT, Wardy67, WF Rhino, ZanderPander and 661 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,9443,41276,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.