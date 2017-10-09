Just want to acknowledge what a godsend he's been for our club, he's the single most important person to everything we'v achieved over the last 20 years imo. A bit like mcdermott, he gets a fair bit of stick when things arnt going great but id dread to see where we'd be without him and caddick. I said in the leeds v cas thread that we'r a special club, under GH tenure the unlikly and improbable have become common place,storybook endings happen too often for it to be luck,its because of the culture of the club,which starts at the top.



In just over 20 year we'v gone from being up to our eyeballs in debt,looking at a pretty bleak future and fighting with psg and workington town to avoid relegation,to the point our coach had to put his boots on and scarily enough was one of our better players. To now, the most successful super league club by a distance,8 grand final wins,3 challenge cups,3 wcc's,best supported club every year,most profitable club every year and he's made leeds rhinos the biggest brand in british rugby league....He didnt even have to sell our stadium to help achieve it all.



Looking forward the club seems to be in a fantastic place.

Whilst some arnt happy with the new southstand design,headinglys getting its much needed refurbishment and its ours,we get to stay at our home.

We'r a well run,profitable buissness.

Our recruitment for next year looks really good imo,theres no replacing danny and rob but i think myler and dwyer are shrewd signings and peteru looks like a good one,pretty athletic giant with a decent offload,another garbutt,parcell type under the radar steal hopefully.

We'v got some of the very best youngsters in the country,walker and oledzki are the best teenage back and forward respectivly in the british game for me. And right down to the recently signed u16s theres some of the very best players in the country.



So thanks to everyone at the club,especially hetherington who oversees it all. Please keep it up.