Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:24 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
vastman wrote:
Who the hell cares, he's way past any sympathy. Get rid.


This (and then some)
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:37 pm
rhino65
As a player to witness, he's been a joy, especially when he's playing for your side. But when you enter the arena of pro sports, you've got to be just that.....professional. Unfortunately for Mr Hardaker, he was/ is a natural sports player who could afford to burn the candle at both ends. He's still a young chap, who can hopefully turn it around and have a few years where he can entertain the fans and add to his medal haul. We've all had demons of one kind or another, so I hope he isn't lost to the game and he cleans his life up.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:39 pm
Homer Simpson
He now needs the help from Stevie ward's charity or he will end up like George best and Gazza
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:03 pm
Highbury Rhino
Sal Paradise wrote:
This is a tragedy - such a talented player, how to stop him self-destructing has to be priority.


This
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:34 pm
Ferdy
Sal Paradise wrote:
This is a tragedy - such a talented player, how to stop him self-destructing has to be priority.



Cannot agree. It’s not a tragedy. He is a plonker he is an adult in a privileged position have zero sympathy for him. I think we are over egging his talents as well. A good super league player was a very average also ran in the NRL.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:42 pm
mattsrhinos1978
Ferdy wrote:
Cannot agree. It’s not a tragedy. He is a plonker he is an adult in a privileged position have zero sympathy for him. I think we are over egging his talents as well. A good super league player was a very average also ran in the NRL.

Agreed. Not a tragedy in any way,shape or form. He's a daft lad who put a good night before his career and got caught.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:45 pm
PrinterThe
At the moment it's just a shame, let's hope it doesn't turn into a tragedy ala Terry Newton.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:51 pm
HRS Rhino
PrinterThe wrote:
At the moment it's just a shame, let's hope it doesn't turn into a tragedy ala Terry Newton.


This^.

None of us really know what's going on in his head, whether it's demons or idiocy. Yes he was a bit of a c0ck for us at the end, but he gave us a lot and was excellent at his peak. And as a human being surely we all have to hope he sorts himself out?
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:57 pm
Ferdy
HRS Rhino wrote:
This^.

None of us really know what's going on in his head, whether it's demons or idiocy. Yes he was a bit of a c0ck for us at the end, but he gave us a lot and was excellent at his peak. And as a human being surely we all have to hope he sorts himself out?


Obviously hope he sorts himself out but it’s not a tragedy. A tragedy would be if he had a career ending injury out of his control not being caught taking the old Colombian marching powder
