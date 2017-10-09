Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger



Sal Paradise wrote: This is a tragedy - such a talented player, how to stop him self-destructing has to be priority.



Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)

Sal Paradise wrote: This is a tragedy - such a talented player, how to stop him self-destructing has to be priority.





Cannot agree. It's not a tragedy. He is a plonker he is an adult in a privileged position have zero sympathy for him. I think we are over egging his talents as well. A good super league player was a very average also ran in the NRL.



Ferdy wrote: Cannot agree. It's not a tragedy. He is a plonker he is an adult in a privileged position have zero sympathy for him. I think we are over egging his talents as well. A good super league player was a very average also ran in the NRL.

Agreed. Not a tragedy in any way,shape or form. He's a daft lad who put a good night before his career and got caught.



At the moment it's just a shame, let's hope it doesn't turn into a tragedy ala Terry Newton.



PrinterThe wrote: At the moment it's just a shame, let's hope it doesn't turn into a tragedy ala Terry Newton.



This^.



This^.

None of us really know what's going on in his head, whether it's demons or idiocy. Yes he was a bit of a c0ck for us at the end, but he gave us a lot and was excellent at his peak. And as a human being surely we all have to hope he sorts himself out?

HRS Rhino wrote: This^.



None of us really know what's going on in his head, whether it's demons or idiocy. Yes he was a bit of a c0ck for us at the end, but he gave us a lot and was excellent at his peak. And as a human being surely we all have to hope he sorts himself out?



