As a player to witness, he's been a joy, especially when he's playing for your side. But when you enter the arena of pro sports, you've got to be just that.....professional. Unfortunately for Mr Hardaker, he was/ is a natural sports player who could afford to burn the candle at both ends. He's still a young chap, who can hopefully turn it around and have a few years where he can entertain the fans and add to his medal haul. We've all had demons of one kind or another, so I hope he isn't lost to the game and he cleans his life up.