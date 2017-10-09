WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8's

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8's

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:24 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2400
Location: Going straight
vastman wrote:
Who the hell cares, he's way past any sympathy. Get rid.


This (and then some)
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:37 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 215
As a player to witness, he's been a joy, especially when he's playing for your side. But when you enter the arena of pro sports, you've got to be just that.....professional. Unfortunately for Mr Hardaker, he was/ is a natural sports player who could afford to burn the candle at both ends. He's still a young chap, who can hopefully turn it around and have a few years where he can entertain the fans and add to his medal haul. We've all had demons of one kind or another, so I hope he isn't lost to the game and he cleans his life up.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:39 pm
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1846
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
He now needs the help from Stevie ward's charity or he will end up like George best and Gazza
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Biff Tannen, Dadsylad, deginner, Fallon, FC Here FC There, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Homer Simpson, Joshheff90, Kawa1170, Leeds Thirteen, Les Norton, malcadele, marathonman, McGuireofrEngland, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhino65, son of headingley, southyorksdave, Stevosfalseteeth, Superted, The Biffs Back, The Ghost of '99, TOMCAT and 686 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,2073,36576,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.