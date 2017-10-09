leedsnsouths wrote: Rixy wrote: Off season use normally carries a lesser ban than in season use.



Zak provisionally suspended from all RL competition until confirmation of test result which indicates the B test results aren't through yet. Once B test results are through if still found to be in breach it should be a mandatory 2 year ban, this can either be increased to 4 years or reduced due to mitigating circumstances.



I thought the first time it wasnt even made public? Barba was his second offence and he only got 12 games, so how can Hardaker get 2 years for the same offence? I thought the first time it wasnt even made public? Barba was his second offence and he only got 12 games, so how can Hardaker get 2 years for the same offence?

A couple of differences that make all the difference (though in my opinion it should be the same).1 - Barba was caught after taking it on Mad Monday, so it was out of competition and therefore not deemed as performance enhancing. Hardaker has been caught post game, in season2 - Barba was caught by the NRLs internal testers, not WADA (or their local branch ASADA in Aus), so he only faces the sports internal sanctions. Hardaker has been caught during competition by the UKADA, similar to Gareth Hock, so faces the full wrath and mandatory suspensions imposed by WADAAs for why he would do it - because he's stupid! But also, the clubs know about these issues and actively promote certain nutritional advise for cleaning out your system within 48 hours, so it's not a problem restricted to one or two individuals, but few would be stupid enough to do it within the timescales that would show up on match day. Maybe he just didn't drink enough orange juice to clear his system.