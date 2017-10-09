WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8's

Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:38 am
So now Cas know how the bloke who paid £160k for Jimmy Savilles Rolls felt a few months later....
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:52 am
Rixy wrote:
Off season use normally carries a lesser ban than in season use.

Zak provisionally suspended from all RL competition until confirmation of test result which indicates the B test results aren't through yet. Once B test results are through if still found to be in breach it should be a mandatory 2 year ban, this can either be increased to 4 years or reduced due to mitigating circumstances.


I thought the first time it wasnt even made public? Barba was his second offence and he only got 12 games, so how can Hardaker get 2 years for the same offence?
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:55 am
This is a tragedy - such a talented player, how to stop him self-destructing has to be priority.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:02 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Rixy wrote:
Off season use normally carries a lesser ban than in season use.

Zak provisionally suspended from all RL competition until confirmation of test result which indicates the B test results aren't through yet. Once B test results are through if still found to be in breach it should be a mandatory 2 year ban, this can either be increased to 4 years or reduced due to mitigating circumstances.


I thought the first time it wasnt even made public? Barba was his second offence and he only got 12 games, so how can Hardaker get 2 years for the same offence?


A couple of differences that make all the difference (though in my opinion it should be the same).

1 - Barba was caught after taking it on Mad Monday, so it was out of competition and therefore not deemed as performance enhancing. Hardaker has been caught post game, in season

2 - Barba was caught by the NRLs internal testers, not WADA (or their local branch ASADA in Aus), so he only faces the sports internal sanctions. Hardaker has been caught during competition by the UKADA, similar to Gareth Hock, so faces the full wrath and mandatory suspensions imposed by WADA

As for why he would do it - because he's stupid! But also, the clubs know about these issues and actively promote certain nutritional advise for cleaning out your system within 48 hours, so it's not a problem restricted to one or two individuals, but few would be stupid enough to do it within the timescales that would show up on match day. Maybe he just didn't drink enough orange juice to clear his system.
Re: Hardaker tests positive for Cocaine after Leeds Super 8'
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:22 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
Barba was his second offence and he only got 12 games, so how can Hardaker get 2 years for the same offence?

Different ruling bodies and different sporting bodies ASADA / UKAD, NRL / RFL
