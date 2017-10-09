WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Should Gary do the right thing?

Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:43 am
ant1
ant1

All I've heard since Saturday night is "You can't call yourself Champions", "We beat you 4 v 1 in games this season", "You finished 10 points adrift". It's painful and tiresome. The Cas fans don't understand the structure of the competition. Will someone spell it out to them in Caspeak?
Perhaps they are right, perhaps Gary should visit Cas and hand them the Super League trophy to sit next to their silver hub cap. Do they have a cabinet large enough to securely display both trophies?
If you don't like the structure of the competition don't enter.
2017 Champions of BetFred Super League Leeds Rhinos, that's what the history books will report.
Get over it Cas fans and prepare for 2018.
Sincere commiserations.
Re: Should Gary do the right thing?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:49 am
mrpurfect
mrpurfect

yeah once again a rival fan is claiming all Cas fans are whinning about league stucture without being able to come up with one SINGLE quote in any post or thread. You cant can you bud?
Re: Should Gary do the right thing?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:31 am
lionarmour87

in the run in to the GF I felt Leeds were running into a bit of form where as Cas weren't dominating like earlier in the season and had a real fright against Saints . It was another case of Leeds peaking at the business end of the season . I wouldn't have backed Leeds on Saturday but I felt they had a chance
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
Re: Should Gary do the right thing?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:05 pm
RoyBoy29
RoyBoy29

Thoroughly enjoyed watching Cas this season, played some great entertaining rugby. Felt for you guys when you didnt jump the final hurdle.

Look forward to next season
Re: Should Gary do the right thing?
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:10 pm
atomic
atomic

RoyBoy29 wrote:
Thoroughly enjoyed watching Cas this season, played some great entertaining rugby. Felt for you guys when you didnt jump the final hurdle.

Look forward to next season


Very enjoyable to watch. Can they replicate it? Looking forward to next season.
