All I've heard since Saturday night is "You can't call yourself Champions", "We beat you 4 v 1 in games this season", "You finished 10 points adrift". It's painful and tiresome. The Cas fans don't understand the structure of the competition. Will someone spell it out to them in Caspeak?

Perhaps they are right, perhaps Gary should visit Cas and hand them the Super League trophy to sit next to their silver hub cap. Do they have a cabinet large enough to securely display both trophies?

If you don't like the structure of the competition don't enter.

2017 Champions of BetFred Super League Leeds Rhinos, that's what the history books will report.

Get over it Cas fans and prepare for 2018.

Sincere commiserations.