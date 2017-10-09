ant1

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm

Posts: 923



All I've heard since Saturday night is "You can't call yourself Champions", "We beat you 4 v 1 in games this season", "You finished 10 points adrift". It's painful and tiresome. The Cas fans don't understand the structure of the competition. Will someone spell it out to them in Caspeak?

Perhaps they are right, perhaps Gary should visit Cas and hand them the Super League trophy to sit next to their silver hub cap. Do they have a cabinet large enough to securely display both trophies?

If you don't like the structure of the competition don't enter.

2017 Champions of BetFred Super League Leeds Rhinos, that's what the history books will report.

Get over it Cas fans and prepare for 2018.

Sincere commiserations. mrpurfect

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm

Posts: 724

yeah once again a rival fan is claiming all Cas fans are whinning about league stucture without being able to come up with one SINGLE quote in any post or thread. You cant can you bud? Blocked list

galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.

Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll

Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down. lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm

Posts: 5951

Location: philadelphia PA

in the run in to the GF I felt Leeds were running into a bit of form where as Cas weren't dominating like earlier in the season and had a real fright against Saints . It was another case of Leeds peaking at the business end of the season . I wouldn't have backed Leeds on Saturday but I felt they had a chance Soon we will be dancing the Fandango









FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.

JAMIE PEACOCK RoyBoy29

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am

Posts: 675

Thoroughly enjoyed watching Cas this season, played some great entertaining rugby. Felt for you guys when you didnt jump the final hurdle.



