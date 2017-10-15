WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?

Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 1:38 pm
kobashi
Levrier wrote:
I would make the world club challenge an on the road fixture at a neutral ground for both clubs. Sell it as The Champion of Champions and use it to introduce League to new markets. That way you would be expressly targeting a new audience who would have the best part of a year to be sold the concept and would likely not care who was playing. Imagine selling the host city not only the rights to one game but the whole of the TV rights to NRL and SL for the season as a way of building interest.


Hong Kong or North America is the obvious answer. You have to be prepared though that the first few years could be rough. If fans and governing bodies can accept that then on the road is great.

Less travel for Australian teams also
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 10:48 pm
Levrier
kobashi wrote:
Hong Kong or North America is the obvious answer. You have to be prepared though that the first few years could be rough. If fans and governing bodies can accept that then on the road is great.

Less travel for Australian teams also

I always think that the Japanese would be better suited to league rather than union. Smaller in stature but with incredible heart, they would need fewer South Sea Islanders in the national team.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 11:34 am
Psychedelic Casual
Been mentioned that the WCC could be played on 24/25th February at AAMI Park, Melbourne
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:49 pm
PrinterThe
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
.This situation demands that in future we hold the NRL and SL Grand Finals on the same weekend, and the WCC two weeks later. Then we will have the same teams who won their Grand Finals. Also we will have a suitable grand finale of the rugby league club seasons, and also an entree to the international competitions.


I read that 15 of the 17 who played for Melbourne in the GF are playing in the World Cup.

If we were playing this game between the GF's and World Cup how many of those 15 do you think would risk playing in a WCC that isn't that important to them and potential get injured and miss the World Cup?

If you played it straight after the GF's the Aussie teams would look nothing like the 17 who played in the GF.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:42 pm
kobashi
Levrier wrote:
I always think that the Japanese would be better suited to league rather than union. Smaller in stature but with incredible heart, they would need fewer South Sea Islanders in the national team.


Yeah a shame RL has allowed union to roll into Japan with no competition.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 10:06 pm
Levrier
PrinterThe wrote:



If you played it straight after the GF's the Aussie teams would look nothing like the 17 who played in the GF.
They would do if there was a real financial incentive. I would not see this happening in a world cup year but any other year with a decent sponsor and a wad of cash, why not?
What about the birds nest stadium in Beijing? Given the amount they are spending on football this would be pocket change.
