Levrier wrote:

I would make the world club challenge an on the road fixture at a neutral ground for both clubs. Sell it as The Champion of Champions and use it to introduce League to new markets. That way you would be expressly targeting a new audience who would have the best part of a year to be sold the concept and would likely not care who was playing. Imagine selling the host city not only the rights to one game but the whole of the TV rights to NRL and SL for the season as a way of building interest.