Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:23 am
Saxon
Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 39
Karen wrote:
This was before Melbourne basically stuck two fingers up at the WCC by hosting a testimonial game on the usual WCC weekend.

The question is now, what the chuff do we all do that weekend??


I think Melbourne stuck one finger up at the concept in a large part because they have played in the WCC four times so far and in every case have had to play in the UK. 2009 and 2012 they requested it in Oz and were refused.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:27 am
Saxon
Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 39
leedsnsouths wrote:
The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision

Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear,

Do your research. ANZAC Test played every year since 2004 - including this year (we won 30-12 BTW)
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:29 am
Saxon
Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 39
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:

Because of the absurdity of holding the WCC in the calendar year following the Grand Finals, neither team will be as they were in the Grand Finals. But at least Melbourne have a talented half back to replace Cooper Cronk (his name is Brodie Croft). Leeds only have in the waiting room Richard Myler, a spent force from the Catalans, as a replacement for Daniel McGuire.

This situation demands that in future we hold the NRL and SL Grand Finals on the same weekend, and the WCC two weeks later. Then we will have the same teams who won their Grand Finals. Also we will have a suitable grand finale of the rugby league club seasons, and also an entree to the international competitions.


:thumb:
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 9:45 am
AntonyGiant
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 562
Leeds have a great chance, but it's a pre season warm up for the aussies. I've never been a supporter of the series or World Cup challenge, and until they are playing 2-3 weeks after the finals of the same year I won't be interested. I'd rather SL sides get tonked every year than watch us lose or win with the odds in our favour.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:37 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5562
Location: Hill Valley
AntonyGiant wrote:
Leeds have a great chance, but it's a pre season warm up for the aussies. I've never been a supporter of the series or World Cup challenge, and until they are playing 2-3 weeks after the finals of the same year I won't be interested. I'd rather SL sides get tonked every year than watch us lose or win with the odds in our favour.


I'm not saying we don't have the odds stacked in our favour, we do, but some of the WCC games iv'e watched down the years look to have been taken pretty seriously to me by the OZ clubs. My club Leeds playing Melbourne a couple of times at Elland Road, and Manly for that matter twice and all those games were played at great intensity; i remember Melbourne hanging on for dear life at the end to get the win in torrential weather at ER with slater and Smith embracing with joy at the end for the win...didn't smack of them not being fussed whatsoever. Same goes for when the Saints pipped the Broncos in a classic mid 00's and the Bulls excellent wins too even Wigan playing a great game against a commited Cronulla this year.

Point is they are generally very good games, played in front of good crowds. Its not perfect and would be played straight after the GF's in an ideal world, but home advantage probably evens the contest up though TBH considering the quality of the teams on show.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:00 pm
kobashi
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 695
Biff Tannen wrote:
I'm not saying we don't have the odds stacked in our favour, we do, but some of the WCC games iv'e watched down the years look to have been taken pretty seriously to me by the OZ clubs. My club Leeds playing Melbourne a couple of times at Elland Road, and Manly for that matter twice and all those games were played at great intensity; i remember Melbourne hanging on for dear life at the end to get the win in torrential weather at ER with slater and Smith embracing with joy at the end for the win...didn't smack of them not being fussed whatsoever. Same goes for when the Saints pipped the Broncos in a classic mid 00's and the Bulls excellent wins too even Wigan playing a great game against a commited Cronulla this year.

Point is they are generally very good games, played in front of good crowds. Its not perfect and would be played straight after the GF's in an ideal world, but home advantage probably evens the contest up though TBH considering the quality of the teams on show.


It's pretty much a myth that the NRL teams don't take it seriously. Once they agree to play these games. guys come over wanting to win.

Nobody can tell me after watching these games that the players have treated it as some little warm up game.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:04 pm
Wigg'n
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5722
Saxon wrote:
Do your research. ANZAC Test played every year since 2004 - including this year (we won 30-12 BTW)


This years was the final one.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:15 pm
rhinos21
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1053
ryano wrote:
I think Mags likes the drop at OT. I.m sure he went "weeeeeeeeeeeeeeee" when he scored his 2nd try. Even with the help of Farrells knees in 2015 he still enjoyed the slide.


He didn't he looked annoyed at the scummy tactics.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 6:59 am
Saxon
Joined: Mon Nov 21, 2011 10:47 am
Posts: 39
Wigg'n wrote:
This years was the final one.

I thought that was TBC, skipping 2018 because of the World Cup
