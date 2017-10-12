AntonyGiant wrote: Leeds have a great chance, but it's a pre season warm up for the aussies. I've never been a supporter of the series or World Cup challenge, and until they are playing 2-3 weeks after the finals of the same year I won't be interested. I'd rather SL sides get tonked every year than watch us lose or win with the odds in our favour.

I'm not saying we don't have the odds stacked in our favour, we do, but some of the WCC games iv'e watched down the years look to have been taken pretty seriously to me by the OZ clubs. My club Leeds playing Melbourne a couple of times at Elland Road, and Manly for that matter twice and all those games were played at great intensity; i remember Melbourne hanging on for dear life at the end to get the win in torrential weather at ER with slater and Smith embracing with joy at the end for the win...didn't smack of them not being fussed whatsoever. Same goes for when the Saints pipped the Broncos in a classic mid 00's and the Bulls excellent wins too even Wigan playing a great game against a commited Cronulla this year.Point is they are generally very good games, played in front of good crowds. Its not perfect and would be played straight after the GF's in an ideal world, but home advantage probably evens the contest up though TBH considering the quality of the teams on show.