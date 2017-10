Wilde 3

Karen wrote: This was before Melbourne basically stuck two fingers up at the WCC by hosting a testimonial game on the usual WCC weekend.



The question is now, what the chuff do we all do that weekend??



Park Run? Park Run? Karen

Wilde 3 wrote: Park Run?

"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011 Madderzahatter Free-scoring winger



NRL should fine Melbourne if they had any backbone. Having said that, it could really do with attracting a major sponsor and prize fund. I''m sure £250,000/£500,000 would make it a lot more attractive. 'There's only one code of rugby.' leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision



Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear, Australian players get at least one off season with no internationals every 4 years, and earlier this season he even threatened a world cup boycott to increase NRL player salaries LifeLongHKRFan

Aussie selectors should just stick 2 fingers up to the NRL players union and just say, If you don't want to play for your country , there are plenty of others who do. If anyone makes themselves unavailable for selection due to anything other than injury the they don't get selected until the next World Cup cycle. bramleyrhino

leedsnsouths wrote: The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision



Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear, Australian players get at least one off season with no internationals every 4 years, and earlier this season he even threatened a world cup boycott to increase NRL player salaries



It's a shame our players couldn't organise an effective union to be honest. It would go some way to addressing issues such as a salary cap that imposes a real-terms pay cut on players, the number of games we ask our top talent to play and various player safety issues.



It's a shame our players couldn't organise an effective union to be honest. It would go some way to addressing issues such as a salary cap that imposes a real-terms pay cut on players, the number of games we ask our top talent to play and various player safety issues.

I still can't believe that drop-off at the end of the Old Trafford in-goals hasn't been properly addressed, but I bet it would have been with an effective players union.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire. ryano

bramleyrhino wrote: It's a shame our players couldn't organise an effective union to be honest. It would go some way to addressing issues such as a salary cap that imposes a real-terms pay cut on players, the number of games we ask our top talent to play and various player safety issues.



I still can't believe that drop-off at the end of the Old Trafford in-goals hasn't been properly addressed, but I bet it would have been with an effective players union.



I think Mags likes the drop at OT. I.m sure he went "weeeeeeeeeeeeeeee" when he scored his 2nd try. Even with the help of Farrells knees in 2015 he still enjoyed the slide.

