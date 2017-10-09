leedsnsouths wrote: The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision



Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear, Australian players get at least one off season with no internationals every 4 years, and earlier this season he even threatened a world cup boycott to increase NRL player salaries

It's a shame our players couldn't organise an effective union to be honest. It would go some way to addressing issues such as a salary cap that imposes a real-terms pay cut on players, the number of games we ask our top talent to play and various player safety issues.I still can't believe that drop-off at the end of the Old Trafford in-goals hasn't been properly addressed, but I bet it would have been with an effective players union.