Karen wrote:
This was before Melbourne basically stuck two fingers up at the WCC by hosting a testimonial game on the usual WCC weekend.
The question is now, what the chuff do we all do that weekend??
Park Run?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:25 pm
Karen
Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:54 pm
NRL should fine Melbourne if they had any backbone. Having said that, it could really do with attracting a major sponsor and prize fund. I''m sure £250,000/£500,000 would make it a lot more attractive.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:20 pm
The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision
Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear, Australian players get at least one off season with no internationals every 4 years, and earlier this season he even threatened a world cup boycott to increase NRL player salaries
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:40 pm
Aussie selectors should just stick 2 fingers up to the NRL players union and just say, If you don't want to play for your country , there are plenty of others who do. If anyone makes themselves unavailable for selection due to anything other than injury the they don't get selected until the next World Cup cycle.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:51 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision
Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear, Australian players get at least one off season with no internationals every 4 years, and earlier this season he even threatened a world cup boycott to increase NRL player salaries
It's a shame our players couldn't organise an effective union to be honest. It would go some way to addressing issues such as a salary cap that imposes a real-terms pay cut on players, the number of games we ask our top talent to play and various player safety issues.
I still can't believe that drop-off at the end of the Old Trafford in-goals hasn't been properly addressed, but I bet it would have been with an effective players union.
