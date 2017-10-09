WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?

Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:23 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5655
Karen wrote:
This was before Melbourne basically stuck two fingers up at the WCC by hosting a testimonial game on the usual WCC weekend.

The question is now, what the chuff do we all do that weekend??


Park Run? :lol:
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:25 pm
Karen User avatar
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10189
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Wilde 3 wrote:
Park Run? :lol:

:lol: :lol:
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:54 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1057
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
NRL should fine Melbourne if they had any backbone. Having said that, it could really do with attracting a major sponsor and prize fund. I''m sure £250,000/£500,000 would make it a lot more attractive.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:20 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1276
The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision

Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear, Australian players get at least one off season with no internationals every 4 years, and earlier this season he even threatened a world cup boycott to increase NRL player salaries
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:40 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1888
Aussie selectors should just stick 2 fingers up to the NRL players union and just say, If you don't want to play for your country , there are plenty of others who do. If anyone makes themselves unavailable for selection due to anything other than injury the they don't get selected until the next World Cup cycle.
Re: What chance Leeds Rhinos against Melbourne Storm?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:51 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12013
Location: Leeds 13
leedsnsouths wrote:
The sooner Cameron Smith packs it in the sooner RL can get on with expanding the international game, have no doubt he had a major say in this decision

Since he became head of the NRL players union we have seen the ANZAC test disappear, Australian players get at least one off season with no internationals every 4 years, and earlier this season he even threatened a world cup boycott to increase NRL player salaries


It's a shame our players couldn't organise an effective union to be honest. It would go some way to addressing issues such as a salary cap that imposes a real-terms pay cut on players, the number of games we ask our top talent to play and various player safety issues.

I still can't believe that drop-off at the end of the Old Trafford in-goals hasn't been properly addressed, but I bet it would have been with an effective players union.
